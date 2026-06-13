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The Fort Worth agency integrates GEO and LLM visibility strategies into its local SEO framework, targeting contractors overlooked by AI-generated answers.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Icepick Web Design & SEO , a Fort Worth-based digital marketing agency specializing in local search for home service contractors, has added AI search optimization, also known as generative engine optimization (GEO), to its standard local SEO packages. The move addresses a growing visibility gap: contractors who rank well in Google's traditional results are increasingly absent from the AI-generated answers that tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews now surface to users searching for local services.The shift in search behavior is measurable. Industry analysts estimate that more than 60% of search interactions now involve an AI-generated component, yet many businesses actively investing in traditional SEO receive little to no citation visibility from AI search engines. For home service contractors such as roofers, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and electricians, whose customers often begin with a conversational search query, this gap translates directly to missed calls and lost revenue.Icepick's approach layers GEO signals on top of the agency's existing local SEO framework, which already includes Google Business Profile management, citation building across 200+ directories, on-page optimization with schema markup, and local content marketing. The added GEO work focuses on four areas: structured entity clarity so AI models can accurately identify and describe a contractor's services and service area, FAQ and conversational content built around the question formats generative engines use to evaluate relevance, E-E-A-T reinforcement through local authority signals, and citation consistency that gives AI tools confidence in a business's legitimacy."Contractors who rank well on Google today can still be invisible to AI tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity. We built GEO into our packages so clients don't fall behind," said Nick Meagher, Founder and CEO of Icepick Web Design & SEO in Fort Worth, TX . The agency, which has served over 100 local service businesses since its founding in 2015, was already listed as a provider of LLM optimization and AI search optimization services on the Semrush Agency Partners platform before formalizing the offering.The integration is designed to avoid adding cost or complexity for clients already on monthly plans. Rather than treating GEO as a separate engagement, Icepick Web Design & SEO has embedded it into the content creation, schema, and citation workflows that run as part of standard campaigns. This approach reflects the agency's broader model: one flat monthly price covering all services, no contracts, and a dedicated account manager for each client.Icepick Web Design & SEO serves contractors across the Dallas-Fort Worth area and nationally, with published case studies documenting results including a 507% traffic increase for a Texas roofing client and a 642% lead increase for a Fort Worth tree service company. The agency's GEO-enhanced local SEO packages are available to new and existing clients through the application process at https://icepick.co/ Founded in 2015 by Nick Meagher, Icepick Web Design & SEO is a Fort Worth, Texas digital marketing agency focused exclusively on local service businesses. The agency offers local SEO, conversion-focused web design, and Google Ads management with no long-term contracts and a flat monthly price that covers all services. Clients span industries including roofing, plumbing, HVAC, landscaping, tree service, and legal, with active campaigns running across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and nationwide. Learn more about the agency's services and results at https://icepick.co/ ###Media ContactIcepick Web Design & SEOAddress: 709 W Magnolia Ave #213, Fort Worth, TX 76104Phone: (817) 213-6681Website: https://icepick.co/

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