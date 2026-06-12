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On Day Two Of NCGOP Convention, Conservative Media Slams Whatley As “Weak Nominee” Who Fails To “Rally” His Base

As the NCGOP convention takes place, Republicans are sounding the alarm on DC insider and Big Oil Lobbyist Michael Whatley’s “weak” candidacy and his failure to appeal to his GOP base. 

Daily Haymaker: “The Whatley campaign is doing ZERO to rally the conservative base. ZERO.”

At the convention this weekend, Whatley’s toxic record will be hard to ignore – his own party “blame[s]” him for elevating disgraced fmr. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and Whatley knowingly and repeatedly elevating a convicted child sex predator to NCGOP leadership positions. 

Republicans know that Whatley is only looking out for himself and will never put North Carolina families first – it is no wonder that he “trail[ed] in enthusiasm” in the primary and has still failed to excite his base.

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On Day Two Of NCGOP Convention, Conservative Media Slams Whatley As “Weak Nominee” Who Fails To “Rally” His Base

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