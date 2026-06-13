Melani General Contractor Helps NYC Apartment Owners Beat Summer Renovation Work-Rule Deadlines

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Many co-op and condo buildings restrict construction to summer windows with 90 to 120 day completion limits and daily fines for delays.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer arrives, Melani General Contractor is reminding New York City apartment owners that many co-op and condo buildings compress renovation work into tight calendar windows, and that finishing on time takes planning that starts well before the first wall comes down.Across the five boroughs, a large share of managed buildings restrict construction to weekday hours and, in many cases, to specific seasons. Some buildings allow renovation work only during summer months, when more residents travel and noise complaints drop. Others attach hard completion deadlines to the alteration agreement, commonly 90 to 120 days, with daily fines for owners whose projects run long.That structure rewards preparation and punishes improvisation. Board approval alone can take four to eight weeks depending on how often a building's board meets, which means an owner who waits until summer to begin the paperwork may lose the first month of a 90-day window before a single crew arrives. Layered on top is the city's updated DOB permitting process, plus superintendent inspections that must happen before walls are closed.Melani General Contractor, a licensed Park Slope, Brooklyn firm serving all five boroughs, approaches these constraints by building the schedule in reverse. The team prepares alteration agreement packages and files DOB applications in parallel with material procurement, so approvals and deliveries land before the work window opens. Project managers coordinate elevator reservations, debris removal, and trade scheduling directly with building supers to eliminate the dead days that stretch a renovation past its deadline."A 90-day window sounds generous until board approval eats the first month. We build the schedule backward from the deadline so crews never lose a day," said Mike Melani, founder of Melani General Contractor in Brooklyn, NY . The firm's co-op and condo work routinely involves stack coordination for bathrooms, sound-attenuated flooring that meets building STC and IIC ratings, and electrical panel upgrades, all sequenced to respect building-mandated work hours.The company holds NYC General Contractor License #626219, active through December 2028, EPA Lead-Safe certification, and a BuildZoom profile listed among tens of thousands of licensed New York contractors. For owners weighing a summer kitchen or bathroom project, that track record across hundreds of managed buildings is what keeps a fixed window from becoming a costly overrun.Apartment owners considering a summer renovation can schedule a free on-site consultation to map their building's work rules against a realistic construction timeline.Founded by Mike Melani, Melani General Contractor is a licensed and insured general contractor headquartered in Park Slope, Brooklyn, serving Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island. With more than 22 years of experience, the firm specializes in residential renovation including kitchen and bathroom remodels, brownstone and townhouse restorations, loft buildouts, and full gut renovations, managing every project from board submission and DOB permitting through final inspection. Learn more at https://melanicontractingnyc.com/ ###Media ContactMelani General ContractorAddress: 343 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215Phone: (718) 283-4154Website: https://melanicontractingnyc.com/

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