Donation Station Debuts at the Tuesday Evening Curb Farmers Market

The Guilford County Cooperative Extension has launched a Donation Station program at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro, to help the community support local food and food security efforts. The Donation Station program is a joint initiative that seeks to improve access to fresh, locally grown food while supporting the farmers who grow it.

The Donation Station will run every Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 27. Farmers Market shoppers will be able to purchase fresh produce from farmers and vendors, then donate it at a volunteer-run Donation Station table. Shoppers can also offer a monetary donation, which will then be used to purchase fresh produce from farmers at the market at full value. At the end of each market, the donated produce will be given to Greensboro Parks and Recreation to be added to food pantries at targeted community centers in Greensboro.

“This partnership shows how our community can come together to expand access to fresh, local food while supporting the farmers who grow it," said Alyssa McKim. "We encourage residents to visit the Tuesday market, make a purchase, and donate. Every contribution helps strengthen food security in Guilford County.”

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), North Carolina's food insecurity rate in 2023 was 10.9%, slightly lower than the national average of 13.5%. For Guilford, the rate is 15.2%, meaning that 83,000 residents don’t have consistent, dependable access to enough food for active, healthy living.

Community members are also encouraged to volunteer with the program. Stakeholders can stop by the Donation Station table or call Food Security Coordinator Alyssa McKim at (336) 641 2441 for more information.

