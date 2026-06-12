Community Invited to Fireworks Extravaganza at Northeast Park

Guilford County Parks invites the community to kick off Independence Day celebrations with the county’s largest fireworks display at the annual Fireworks Extravaganza. The highly anticipated event will take place at Northeast Park, located at 3441 Northeast Park Dr. in Gibsonville, on Friday, July 3.

The festivities will start at 4 p.m. with a variety of family-friendly activities, including carnival rides, mini-golf, music, and a variety of food trucks. The evening will culminate with a fireworks display set to light up the sky at 9:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 per car and $1 per walk-up (cash only, with exact change strongly encouraged). Given the anticipated large turnout, visitors are encouraged to carpool and arrive early, as the gates will close once the park reaches capacity.

Ride tickets are priced at $2 each or 14 tickets for $20, with rides requiring one (1) to four (4) tickets each.

Firearms, personal fireworks, alcoholic beverages, and pets (with the exception of service animals) are not allowed in the park.

Attendees can subscribe to the text alert system by texting 'NEPARK' to 888777 to receive real-time public safety notifications. Standard text messaging rates may apply. For more information about text messaging, visit nixle.com. Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy apply.

For further details on the 2026 Fireworks Extravaganza, visit GuilfordCountyNC.gov/Parks or call (336) 641-2070. Residents can follow Guilford County Parks and Recreation on Facebook and Instagram for updates.