La Copa Mundo Launches 'El Capi,' a Bilingual AI Sports Agent Built on Live, Verified Data

El Capi, La Copa Mundo's AI Agent with founders at Atlanta Fan Fest

El Capi runs on a live pipeline that cross-checks thousands of players and results against multiple sources, and answers in native English and Spanish

El Capi does not guess. It is wired into a live pipeline we cross-check against multiple sources, so when it tells you something, it actually knows.” — Carlo Martinez, Co-Founder, La Copa Mundo

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Copa Mundo , a product of Capiola Ventures LLC, today launched El Capi ("El Capitán del Conocimiento"), a bilingual AI sports agent debuting around the 2026 World Cup, the biggest moment on the global soccer calendar. Available now at lacopamundo.com and inside chat apps including Telegram and Slack, El Capi answers fans in English or Spanish, by text or voice, about the teams, players, matches, and host cities of this summer's tournament.What separates El Capi from a general-purpose chatbot is the data underneath it. Ask a tool like ChatGPT about a specific player or last night's result and it often guesses, working from training data that can be months or years out of date. El Capi runs on a live, integrated pipeline that ingests thousands of players across leagues and cross-checks every critical fact against multiple independent sources before it ever reaches a conversation. Match scores refresh throughout game days. Today that pipeline powers more than 1,176 verified player profiles across the 48 national teams competing this summer, each carrying over 60 data points, from current form and playing style to full career history. It is not a wrapper that anyone can rebuild overnight with a prompt. The data, the pipeline, and the verification layer are the product.On top of that data sits the experience. El Capi speaks native English and Spanish and adapts to regional slang and dialect instead of translating word for word. He carries 16 in-depth guides to this summer's host cities with local, insider detail, holds a real back-and-forth by voice, shifts between three personalities depending on the mood, and lets fans run friendly prediction pools, called La Quiniela, against each other.El Capi was created by co-founders Carlo Martinez and Daniel Dominguez, best friends originally from Colombia."Most AI assistants guess when you ask about a player or a match, because they are working off old training data," said Carlo Martinez, co-founder of La Copa Mundo. "El Capi does not guess. It is wired into a live pipeline we cross-check against multiple sources, so when it tells you something, it actually knows. That is the difference, and it is not something you can fake with a prompt.""El Capi is that friend who somehow lived in every city and read every stat sheet," said Daniel Dominguez, co-founder of La Copa Mundo. "He talks to you in your language, in your slang, and he actually knows the city you are traveling to, down to where the locals eat."The tournament is only where El Capi begins. The same pipeline already holds thousands of players from leagues around the world, and El Capi is built to grow into year-round coverage of football and, over time, other sports. Its founders plan to carry it forward at elcapi.ai, a permanent home that does not depend on any single event.La Copa Mundo is live now at lacopamundo.com, powered by Anthropic's Claude.About La Copa Mundo & El CapiLa Copa Mundo is a bilingual AI fan platform whose debut coverage centers on the 2026 World Cup. At its core is El Capi ("El Capitán del Conocimiento"), an AI sports agent built on a live, cross-validated data pipeline covering thousands of players across leagues, with voice, multiple personalities, and native English and Spanish. El Capi is built to expand into leagues and sports worldwide. La Copa Mundo is an independent fan resource. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by FIFA, and it does not sell tickets or facilitate wagering. Learn more at lacopamundo.com.Media ContactDaniel Dominguezdaniel@lacopamundo.com

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