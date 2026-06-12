Notice of Tourism Development Authority Public Hearing - June 30, 2026

Granville County Tourism Development Authority Notice Of Public Meeting and Public Hearing on the Proposed Budget for fiscal year 2026-2027

All interested persons, please take notice that the Granville County Tourism Development Authority will meet Tuesday, June 30, at 2:00 p.m. to conduct regular business and hold a public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2026-2027.

The meeting will take place at Days Inn & Suites located at 913 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford. There will be a Microsoft Teams phone/video conference link for the meeting also. The public is welcome to attend meeting, but participants need to register with Tourism Director, Angela Allen by June 22nd to be given access.

Contact Angela Allen