Melani General Contractor Helps NYC Owners Navigate New DOB Co-op Board Permit Sign-Off Rule

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A January 2026 DOB requirement now forces co-op and condo boards to formally approve shareholder permit filings, adding a step many owners overlook.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melani General Contractor , a licensed Park Slope, Brooklyn renovation firm serving all five boroughs, is helping co-op and condo owners adjust to a New York City Department of Buildings requirement that took effect earlier this year and quietly reshaped how apartment renovations get permitted.On January 26, 2026, the DOB reinstated and updated a rule requiring co-op and condo boards, or their authorized representatives, to formally sign off on permit applications filed by shareholders and unit owners. The attestation confirms that proposed alterations are in fact board approved, and it is now built directly into DOB NOW: Build, the city's online filing portal. The measure is designed to stop individual owners from filing for major work without their building's knowledge.For co-op and condo owners across the five boroughs, the change adds a coordination step that did not previously exist at the filing stage. An owner can no longer assume a permit will move forward simply because an architect submitted it. The board now has to act inside the portal, and a package that looks complete on the owner's side can still stall if the building has not entered its sign-off.Melani General Contractor manages both tracks of approval in parallel. The team prepares alteration agreement packages with architectural plans, insurance certificates, scope-of-work descriptions, and construction schedules, then files DOB applications and coordinates the board sign-off so the two pieces line up. Having worked in hundreds of managed buildings, the firm often knows a given building's requirements before the first board meeting and responds to revision requests promptly to protect the timeline."The new sign-off step inside DOB NOW means a permit can stall for weeks if the board package and filing are not aligned from day one," said Mike Melani, founder of Melani General Contractor in Brooklyn, NY . The firm advises owners to treat board approval and DOB permitting as one connected process rather than two separate errands, particularly for projects involving plumbing, electrical, or structural changes that require filed plans from a licensed professional.The company holds NYC General Contractor License #626219, active through December 2028, along with EPA Lead-Safe certification and a BuildZoom profile listed among tens of thousands of licensed contractors in New York. That experience with pre-war systems, alteration agreements, and Landmarks Preservation Commission guidelines is what allows Melani General Contractor to keep five-borough projects compliant from the first filing through final inspection.Owners planning a co-op or condo renovation can schedule a free on-site consultation to review how the updated permitting process applies to their building.Founded by Mike Melani, Melani General Contractor is a licensed and insured general contractor headquartered in Park Slope, Brooklyn, serving Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island. With more than 22 years of experience, the firm specializes in residential renovation including kitchen and bathroom remodels, brownstone and townhouse restorations, loft buildouts, and full gut renovations, managing every project from board submission and DOB permitting through final inspection. Learn more at https://www.melanicontractingnyc.com/ ###Media ContactMelani General ContractorAddress: 343 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215Phone: (718) 283-4154Website: https://www.melanicontractingnyc.com/

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