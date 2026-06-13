Joint Statement on advancing the Canada-Ireland Partnership Dublin, June 13, 2026

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today welcomed the Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honourable Mark Carney, to Dublin. The leaders reaffirmed the deep and enduring relationship between Canada and Ireland, rooted in shared history, democratic values, close people-to-people and business ties, and a common commitment to international law, human rights, democracy, rule of law, transatlantic relations and multilateral cooperation. The leaders underscored the growing partnership between Canada and the European Union and the opportunity to expand it even further during Ireland’s Presidency of the Council, beginning on July 1, 2026. The two leaders recognised Canada’s long-standing contribution to peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland. This legacy is recognised in the De Chastelain Scholarship Programme, jointly supported by the Governments of Canada and Ireland.

Building on their Joint Statement of September 25, 2025, the leaders reaffirmed the strength of the strategic and economic partnership between Canada and Ireland and agreed a framework to deepen bilateral cooperation, strengthen economic resilience, enhance long-term competitiveness, and advance shared strategic interests including through deeper cooperation on economic security, trusted supply chains and strategic technologies. To further drive strategic cooperation and unlock new opportunities for our people and businesses across the Atlantic, they agreed the following priority areas for further cooperation:

Trade and Investment: Recognising the complementary economic strengths of Canada and Ireland, the leaders agreed to position our countries as trusted partners to deepen trade, drive sustainable growth, and enhance economic resilience at a time of heightened global uncertainty and geopolitical instability.

The leaders underscored the continued growth in two way trade, and underscored the importance of predictable, rules based trade grounded in international law. They welcomed the continued growth in two-way investment, with official Canadian figures showing that Ireland now ranks as the 8th largest investor in Canada and Canada as the 14th largest investor in Ireland. They underscored the mutual benefit of these economic ties with Canadian companies employing 26,000 people in Ireland and Irish companies employing over 30,000 people in Canada.

They welcomed Ireland’s progress towards ratification of the Canada–European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and emphasized its role in supporting jobs, small and medium sized enterprises, stronger trade ties and economic growth.

They committed to: