THE OLYMPIC HERALD CELEBRATES FIVE MONTHS OF GROUNDBREAKING INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM, ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PRINT EDITION

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Because we operate entirely without corporate backing, we don't answer to wealthy corporate donors or investors. We answer to you, the citizens.” — Anthony Tomashefsky

PORT ANGELES, WA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Olympic Herald , an independent investigative news publication, today marks its five-month anniversary.Operating entirely without corporate backing , the publication has spent the last 150 days successfully holding local public, judicial, and religious institutions accountable, publishing 233 articles across Washington State.Driven by a mission to provide fearless reporting, The Olympic Herald has already triggered significant shifts in the local landscape."In an era where corporate media conglomerates control the narrative and routinely ignore local corruption to protect their bottom lines, we set out to follow the paper trails, attend court hearings, and ask the uncomfortable questions," said Anthony Tomashefsky, founder and journalist for The Olympic Herald.Looking ahead, The Olympic Herald is aggressively expanding its reach. The publication will launch a completely upgraded and modernized website by the end of next week. Furthermore, in August, The Olympic Herald will bridge the digital divide by officially launching a printed newspaper, delivering physical copies to homes, local businesses, and newsstands across the Olympic Peninsula.The Olympic Herald is 100% reader-supported, currently sustained by the individual financial contributions of dedicated community members. The publication is seeking continued community support to fund its ongoing articles and upcoming expansion.To read the publication's online archive, subscribe, or support their mission, readers can visit The Olympic Herald.

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