Saskatchewan Inks New Partnership with The Czech Republic

CANADA, June 12 - Released on June 12, 2026

Today, Premier Scott Moe signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Czech Republic’s First Deputy Minister Karel Havlíček and Minister of Industry and Trade. The MOU will strengthen the two governments’ relationship through cooperation in trade, energy and innovation.

“The Czech Republic shares many priorities with Saskatchewan, and is seeking sustainable, energy security for their country,” Moe said. “I am excited to see what shared opportunities lie ahead in the areas of sustainable energy, innovation for the nuclear sector and diversifying trade. I look forward to growing this partnership for the benefit of both our economies.”

The MOU specifies a special priority on facilitating clean energy solutions such as nuclear energy, small modular reactors, micro modular reactors, renewables and carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies. This could include sharing knowledge, promoting joint projects or exploring cooperation in talent development and educational programs.

“The memorandum with Saskatchewan comes at right time – Premier Moe’s visit confirms strong interest on both sides," First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček said. "We can strengthen cooperation in energy and resource security, innovation and trade and open the door to new opportunities for companies on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Sustainably produced, clean energy begins in Saskatchewan. With the largest high-quality deposits of uranium in the world, the province is poised to fuel nuclear power and provide global energy security for decades.

The MOU signing was part of the province’s ongoing trade and investment mission to the European Union. The delegation will return June 19, 2026. The mission, including today’s MOU signing, was supported by Saskatchewan’s Germany office.

To learn more, visit: InvestSK.ca.

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