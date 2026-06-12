Investor Alert: HQI Exchange, BG Wealth Sharing Ltd. and DSJ Exchange PTY Ltd. Are Not Registered

CANADA, June 12 - Released on June 12, 2026

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is warning Saskatchewan people about the online entity known as HQI Exchange and its apparent connection to BG Wealth Sharing Ltd. (BG Wealth), also known as BG Wealth Sharing Group and DSJ Exchange PTY Ltd. (DSJ Exchange).

BG Wealth and DSJ Exchange previously claimed to offer trading opportunities described as hedge funds, shared funds and pooled funds that would deliver high returns. BG Wealth investors were instructed to use DSJ Exchange for those trades. Information currently available to the FCAA indicates that BG Wealth investors may now be directed away from DSJ Exchange to HQI Exchange. They may also be asked to make additional payments, including account activation payments, before funds can be transferred from DSJ Exchange to HQI Exchange.

HQI Exchange, BG Wealth and DSJ Exchange are not registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with HQI Exchange, BG Wealth, DSJ Exchange or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5645.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are allowed to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

Never make an investment decision based on a notable figure endorsement. Scammers often create fake social media posts or news articles claiming an investment is endorsed by a notable figure.

Do not forward money to anyone who has contacted you with an offer to recover money you lost on an investment. This is likely a "recovery scam".

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