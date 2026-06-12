Province Announces Immediate Actions in Response to Independent Review of 2025 Wildfire Season

CANADA, June 12 - Released on June 12, 2026

Province Taking Action to Strengthen Response and Protect Saskatchewan

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced immediate actions to strengthen the province’s wildfire strategy in response to MNP’s independent review of the 2025 wildfire season.

In October 2025, the Government of Saskatchewan commissioned MNP to conduct an independent review of the 2025 wildfire season. MNP was responsible for evaluating the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency’s (SPSA) wildfire and emergency prevention, preparedness, response, evacuation, and recovery strategy.

Participants in the review included members of affected communities, emergency responders, Indigenous organizations, representatives from the SPSA, provincial ministries, municipal and regional partners.

“The 2025 wildfire season was the worst in Saskatchewan’s history, with more than 500 fires burning nearly three million hectares, and over 10,000 people evacuated from more than 50 communities. Through it all, we saw Saskatchewan people come together to support their communities,” Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency Michael Weger said. “This independent review was developed based on the experiences shared by individuals directly affected by the 2025 wildfire season and provides our government with clear recommendations to ensure that the lessons learned from last year’s wildfire season are actioned to protect Saskatchewan people now and into the future.”

The Government of Saskatchewan’s response to the recommendations includes 11 actions the SPSA has been directed to implement immediately. The Future Preparedness and Implementation Unit has been established within the SPSA to advance and monitor the implementation of the 11 actions directed by the Government of Saskatchewan.

As a result of the feedback from community leaders across Northern Saskatchewan, the province is establishing the FireSmart Grant Program. The community of Wadin Bay will be the first to receive a $40,000 grant, retroactively, for costs associated with its FireSmart mitigation practices.

“We heard from local communities that no one knows their community better than them,” Weger said. “Therefore, we are also partnering with local communities to train and deploy a new tier of firefighters looking to help protect their communities in emergency situations. These community wildfire reservists will help to advance planning and protection for their local communities.”

MNP’s independent review of the 2025 wildfire season and the 11 actions being implemented to protect Saskatchewan communities are attached.

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For more information, contact:

Jesse Knisley

Executive Council

Regina

Phone: 306-787-0971

Email: [email protected]