New Moosomin Truck Pull Out Officially Opens Along Trans-Canada Highway 1

CANADA, June 12 - Released on June 12, 2026

Today, Highways Minister Kim Gartner officially opened a new $3.1 million truck pull out rest area near Moosomin to enhance safety for truck drivers and motorists travelling Trans-Canada Highway 1, a key trade corridor supporting Saskatchewan's export-based economy.

"The new facility near the Saskatchewan-Manitoba Border provides a safe and convenient location for commercial truck drivers to inspect their vehicles and check their loads, along with giving all drivers an opportunity to take a break," Gartner said. "This project and other highways work in the southeast helps sustain the province's quality of life and supports its export-based economy to protect Saskatchewan."

On-site construction for the Ministry of Highways' project began in September 2025 and was completed in Spring 2026 adjacent to the existing Moosomin Vehicle Inspection Station.

"The Saskatchewan Trucking Association congratulates the Ministry of Highways on the official opening of the new truck pull out rest area near the Moosomin weigh scale along Trans-Canada Highway 1 near the Saskatchewan-Manitoba Border," Saskatchewan Trucking Association Executive Director Susan Ewart said. "This location is a key gateway to and from Saskatchewan and plays a key role helping ensure commercial carriers meet weight, safety and regulatory standards, as the trucking industry continues supporting the economy by moving Saskatchewan goods across the country to reach markets around the world."

The truck pull out includes two, 24-hour, four-season washrooms with running water, garbage and recycling receptacles, lighting, space for up to six turnpike double semi-trucks, along with other truck and passenger vehicle parking.

The ministry has planning work underway to develop the next priority pair of similar rest areas on Highway 7 next to the existing Kindersley weigh scale site, and along Highway 1 between the Alberta-Saskatchewan Border and Swift Current. Construction timelines have yet to be determined.

The ministry has also invested more than $715,000 toward a pair of new electronic variable message signs activated this spring near Fleming and Grenfell in the province along Highway 1. These signs are to provide drivers in Saskatchewan more time to make a better-informed decision during winter storms about where to stop, including if Highway 1 is closed at the Saskatchewan-Manitoba Border.

A snapshot of some of the other work this construction season in southeast Saskatchewan includes:

Eight kilometres of Highway 1 micro-surfacing in the Moosomin area. The $537,000 project was completed this spring.

Seal coating on 27 kms of Highway 8 south of Moosomin. The $3.1 million project is expected to be completed this construction season.

Micro-surfacing 32 km of Highway 9 north of Carlyle. The $1.44 million project was completed in May.

About $1.45 million will be invested between spring and fall to complete crack sealing on Highway 6 south of its junction with Highway 39, Highway 9 south of Whitewood, Highway 10 east of Balcarres, Highway 28 south of Radville, Highway 18 east of its junction with Highway 6, Highway 39 between Weyburn and North Portal, along with Highway 308.

An estimated $9.5 million will be invested to replace three culverts and resurface more than 19 kms of Highway 13 between the Manitoba-Saskatchewan Border and Redvers, along with resurfacing about five kilometres of the Bellegarde Access Road. The project is expected to be completed this summer.

An estimated $9.1 million Highway 48 project in the Vibank area will see 19 kms of paving completed this year.

About $6.6 million to be invested toward routine maintenance this year. This work includes short-term projects, typically completed within one to two days, such as road surface patching, gravel blading, dust control, crack sealing, surface sand sealing and other minor pavement repairs.

All projects are subject to weather.

Motorists are reminded to check the Highway Hotline at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/ which has information about work zones, ferry crossings, closures and incidents.

With this year's budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $14.6 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 22,700 kilometres of highways across the province.

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