Virginia Family Chiropractic Provides VA-Accepted Drug-Free Pain Care in Woodbridge

Virginia Family Chiropractic Logo

The Woodbridge office serves the area's veterans and military families with non-surgical pain treatment covered through Veterans Affairs.

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an area with one of the highest concentrations of veterans and active-duty military families in Northern Virginia, the Woodbridge office of Virginia Family Chiropractic has become a destination for those seeking pain relief that does not depend on medication, with care accepted through Veterans Affairs.The Woodbridge location on Richmond Highway regularly receives patients referred by the VA for help with back, neck, and joint pain. For many of them, the draw is the chance to step away from a long-running reliance on prescription pain management. The practice's drug-free, non-surgical approach is built on adjustments, rehabilitation, and advanced therapies rather than pharmaceuticals, giving veterans a route to relief that fits how they want to live.That matters in Prince William County, where proximity to military installations across the Washington region means a steady population of service members and retirees managing the physical aftermath of years of demanding duty. Chronic back pain, joint injuries, and nerve conditions are common, and the options historically presented to many veterans have centered on medication or surgery, with little in between. For service members who have spent careers carrying heavy gear and absorbing physical strain, those conditions often surface years after active duty ends, and they rarely respond to a single quick fix.At Virginia Family Chiropractic in Woodbridge, VA , the model is different. Rooted in the Chiropractic BioPhysics philosophy, the Woodbridge team works to identify the structural source of a patient's pain and correct it, drawing on treatments that include spinal decompression, MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, and the NeuroMed nerve system. The goal is durable relief rather than ongoing symptom management, an approach that resonates with patients who would rather resolve a problem than manage it indefinitely.Dr. Peter Jones, who joined the practice in 2023 after several years in Richmond and now practices at the Woodbridge and Alexandria offices, is among the providers serving this population. The clinic's acceptance of VA insurance, along with auto and workers' compensation coverage, removes a practical barrier that often keeps veterans from pursuing conservative care in the first place.For the military families who make up so much of the Woodbridge community, the message from Virginia Family Chiropractic is that drug-free pain relief is both accessible and covered. Patients are encouraged to contact the office to confirm coverage and discuss a treatment plan suited to their history, their service, and their goals.Since 2008, Virginia Family Chiropractic has served patients across Northern Virginia with chiropractic care and non-surgical pain relief at four locations in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. The practice uses the Chiropractic BioPhysics approach to correct spinal alignment and address the root causes of pain, and offers advanced treatments including MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, spinal decompression, and NeuroMed nerve care. Learn more at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-woodbridge-va/ ###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 14904 Richmond Hwy Ste 301, Woodbridge, VA 22191Phone: (703) 499-8840Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-woodbridge-va/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.