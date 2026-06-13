Virginia Family Chiropractic Expands MLS Laser Therapy for Joint Pain in Manassas

Virginia Family Chiropractic Logo

The Manassas office uses MLS laser therapy to ease arthritis and joint inflammation for aging adults during the cold-weather months.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cold weather settles over Northern Virginia and stiff, aching joints become a daily reality for many older adults, the Manassas office of Virginia Family Chiropractic is expanding access to a treatment aimed squarely at that problem: MLS laser therapy for arthritis and joint inflammation.MLS laser therapy uses specific wavelengths of light to penetrate tissue, reduce inflammation, and stimulate cellular repair. For patients living with arthritis, the appeal is straightforward. The treatment is painless, requires no medication, and targets the inflammation that drives joint stiffness and pain, particularly in the knees, hips, hands, and spine where arthritis most often takes hold.The timing is deliberate. Cold temperatures and shifts in barometric pressure are widely associated with worsening joint pain, and the winter months tend to bring a rise in patients seeking relief. By expanding MLS laser availability at the Dorsey Circle location, the Manassas team aims to give aging adults an option that does not add another pill to their daily regimen or carry the risks that come with long-term anti-inflammatory use.The treatment fits the broader model at Virginia Family Chiropractic in Manassas, VA , which is built on the Chiropractic BioPhysics approach of addressing the underlying mechanics of pain rather than simply quieting it. For arthritis patients, laser therapy is often combined with adjustments, therapeutic exercise, and soft tissue work to improve joint function and mobility over time, not just for the hours that follow a single visit. The aim is to help patients move better through their week, not to send them home with brief, temporary relief.Dr. Gyzel Tabrizi, a board-certified chiropractor at the Manassas office who completed her Doctor of Chiropractic degree at the Cleveland Chiropractic College in Los Angeles, works with many of these patients. The clinic's focus on individualized care means treatment intensity and frequency are matched to each patient's condition and tolerance rather than applied from a fixed template, which matters for older adults whose joints and overall health vary widely.MLS laser therapy is non-invasive and drug-free, and because it is an advanced treatment it is not covered by insurance. The Manassas office, which also accepts Cigna in addition to the major plans honored across all four locations, encourages patients to call and discuss their options. For older residents across Manassas and Prince William County, Virginia Family Chiropractic offers the therapy as a way to stay mobile through the season when joints tend to protest the most.Since 2008, Virginia Family Chiropractic has served patients across Northern Virginia with chiropractic care and non-surgical pain relief at four locations in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. The practice uses the Chiropractic BioPhysics approach to correct spinal alignment and address the root causes of pain, and offers advanced treatments including MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, spinal decompression, and NeuroMed nerve care. Learn more at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-manassas-va/ ###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 8420 Dorsey Cir STE 101, Manassas, VA 20110Phone: (703) 367-7878Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-manassas-va/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.