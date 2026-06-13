Virginia Family Chiropractic Offers NeuroMed Nerve Therapy for Sciatica in Falls Church

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The Falls Church office uses neuromuscular stimulation to target sciatica and fibromyalgia pain at its source, without medication or surgery.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For patients whose nerve pain has resisted medication, the Falls Church office of Virginia Family Chiropractic is offering a different route: a neuromuscular stimulation system designed to address pain where it originates rather than dulling the signal after the fact.The NeuroMed system, available at the clinic on Leesburg Pike, combines neuromuscular stimulation with biofeedback technology to target irritated nerves and the muscles surrounding them. Instead of relying on pharmaceuticals, the treatment works to engage the body's own repair mechanisms, an approach that suits patients who want relief without adding to a medication routine or who have not found lasting success with drugs alone.The therapy is particularly suited to conditions that are notoriously difficult to manage. Sciatica, with its sharp pain radiating down the leg, and fibromyalgia, with its widespread and often poorly understood discomfort, both involve the nervous system in ways that standard pain relievers struggle to reach. The Falls Church team also applies the NeuroMed system to post-surgical rehabilitation, sports injuries, and ongoing joint and mobility problems, treating it as a flexible tool rather than a single-purpose device.Treatment at Virginia Family Chiropractic in Falls Church, VA begins with an assessment rather than a one-size protocol. Providers evaluate where the pain originates and how the patient's nervous system is responding before building a plan, a method rooted in the practice's Chiropractic BioPhysics philosophy of treating the source rather than the symptom. For nerve conditions, that distinction carries real weight, because pain that is managed but never addressed tends to return as soon as the medication wears off.Dr. Sarah Cassou, who practices at the Falls Church office and specializes in treating scoliosis and TMJ disorder, and is trained in dry needling, leads much of this work. Her emphasis on precise, targeted treatment fits the NeuroMed approach, which depends on directing therapy to the specific nerves and tissues driving a patient's symptoms rather than treating the body in broad strokes.The NeuroMed system is non-invasive and drug-free, and because it is an advanced therapy, it is not covered by insurance. Patients are encouraged to contact the office to discuss whether it fits their situation and to review the major insurance plans accepted for other services. For the Falls Church community and the surrounding Fairfax County neighborhoods, Virginia Family Chiropractic offers the system as one more way to pursue lasting relief without surgery or long-term medication.Since 2008, Virginia Family Chiropractic has served patients across Northern Virginia with chiropractic care and non-surgical pain relief at four locations in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. The practice uses the Chiropractic BioPhysics approach to correct spinal alignment and address the root causes of pain, and offers advanced treatments including MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, spinal decompression, and NeuroMed nerve care. More information is available at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-falls-church-va/ ###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 7121 Leesburg Pike STE 207, Falls Church, VA 22043Phone: (703) 538-3830Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-falls-church-va/

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