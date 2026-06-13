The Soriano Legacy for the world Soriano aims at preserving Art for All to enjoy "A country without Art is a nation without culture" says Soriano Soriano, Robinson and Bruce-Lockhart to change the world again US Congress listens to M.A. Soriano

A Global Vision Realized: Arius Europe Connects Rome, Paris, and Washington D.C. to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary

By converting historic masterpieces into highly accurate digital formats, we aren't just archiving history, we are making it accessible to everyone, everywhere,” — Paul Lindahl, Global CEO of Arius Technology,

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Global Vision Realized: Arius Europe Connects Rome, Paris, and Washington D.C. to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary

The grand vision of the European affiliate of Arius Technology is bearing true, undeniable fruit.

Under the visionary leadership of Arius Europe CEO Marco Antonio Soriano, working in powerful tandem with Chief Revenue Officer Patrick Bruce-Lockhart, a sweeping global initiative to preserve and democratize cultural heritage has reached an unprecedented milestone.

Tracing a strategic and diplomatic trajectory from the historic heart of Rome, through the international halls of UNESCO in Paris, and directly into the corridors of power in Washington D.C., Arius is bridging continents and centuries. This summer, that global journey culminates on the National Mall.

As a centerpiece of America’s 250th-anniversary celebrations, Arius will host a groundbreaking live-scanning exhibition from June 25 to July 10, 2026, bringing an Italian Renaissance masterpiece directly to the American public and proving that their mission of global art accessibility is now a tangible reality.

Championing Heritage Preservation on Capitol Hill

The realization of this transatlantic vision follows a pivotal visit to Washington, D.C. by Marco Antonio Soriano, who recently took the stage at a special event on Capitol Hill. Advocating for global art preservation, Soriano highlighted Arius’s pioneering work, demonstrating how the European team's localized efforts have blossomed into a worldwide standard for safeguarding human history.

Bringing Sansepolcro’s Iconic Fresco to the Global Stage

At the upcoming exhibition within The Great American State Fair, the fruits of Soriano and Bruce-Lockhart’s strategic expansion will be on full display. Arius will feature a museum-quality, textured reproduction of Jesus’ figure from Piero della Francesca’s iconic fresco, The Resurrection, originally located in the Museo Civico Sansepolcro.

By transporting the physical essence of this Italian masterpiece to the National Mall, Arius is demonstrating how cutting-edge technology allows millions of international visitors to experience European heritage far beyond the walls of traditional museums.

"Art is a universal language, and our goal at Arius is to remove the physical barriers that keep these masterpieces confined to a single geographic location," said Marco Antonio Soriano, CEO of Arius Europe. "Presenting our preservation initiatives on Capitol Hill was an incredible opportunity to show how technology protects global heritage. By sharing the brilliance of the Sansepolcro fresco at the United States’ 250th anniversary, we are proving that the future of art can be open and inclusive."

A Multi-Sensory Experience for All Audiences

The exhibition goes beyond visual appreciation, offering a fully immersive, multi-sensory experience that underscores Arius’s commitment to radical accessibility:

Live Digitization: Fairgoers will get a first-hand look at the intricate 3D laser scanning process during live demonstrations.

Tactile American History: Arius will unveil elevated, tactile prints designed for public interaction. Visitors will be able to literally feel the exact texture of historic works, including the US Declaration of Independence and George Washington from Barry Faulkner’s iconic Constitution mural.

"By converting historic masterpieces into highly accurate digital formats, we aren't just archiving history, we are making it accessible to everyone, everywhere," added Paul Lindahl, Global CEO of Arius Technology, reinforcing the unified global mission.

Open to museum professionals, collectors, and the general public, The Great American State Fair highlights how Arius’s digital twins are fueling interactive educational programs worldwide. This monumental event builds seamlessly upon Arius’s previous accessibility milestones, including its celebrated partnership with America’s National Audubon Society.

To learn more about this global initiative, visit: Arius Technology Press Room

About Arius Technology

Arius Technology, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and Milan, Italy, with offices in London and New York, is the leading innovator in high-resolution color 3D scanning for the preservation, tokenization, and reproduction of fine art. Originally designed to forensically scan the Mona Lisa, the technology has evolved to provide an immutable bridge between the Physical and Digital worlds. Arius is utilized by leading museums and global art collectors to digitally safeguard works of art and make them accessible through digital archives, research platforms, and high-fidelity prints. Arius redefines how collectors, institutions, and the public experience and interact with cultural heritage in the 21st century.

The Mona Lisa scanned by ARIUS Tech and WHAT we learned about this master piece

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