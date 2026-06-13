New usage study: travelers use about 1 GB of mobile data per day in Japan — and many buy more than they need

Daily mobile data use by trip length in Japan: about 1 GB per day on short trips, 0.7 GB on longer ones. Source: Travelsim Asia usage study, 2024–2026.

Most advice about data for Japan is guesswork. We measured what travelers actually use: budget about 1 GB a day and you'll rarely be wrong” — Yassine, Founder, Travelsim Asia.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travelers to Japan use a median of about 4.7 GB of mobile data per trip, or roughly 1 GB per day on shorter trips, according to a new usage study published by Travelsim Asia , an Asia-focused travel eSIM provider.The analysis is based on a sample of 102 Japan eSIM trips from 2024 to 2026, using data measured directly from network usage rather than estimated through traveler surveys.The study found that travelers often buy more data than they end up using. About 39% of all data sold for Japan trips went unused. However, because larger data bundles are cheaper per gigabyte, this surplus cost travelers only around 11% more than a perfectly sized plan would have. In practice, the data suggests that overbuying often functions as cheap insurance.The more expensive mistake runs the other way. Around 26% of Japan travelers either ran out of data or had to top up mid-trip, most often after starting on smaller plans. A top-up bought under pressure, sometimes while already low on connectivity, tends to be a worse deal than simply choosing a slightly larger plan at the start.Other findings from the study include:- The median Japan traveler used about 4.7 GB per trip, while more engaged users used around 7 to 8 GB.- A typical 12-day Japan trip works out to around 8 GB using the study's planning figures, which makes a 10 GB plan a comfortable default for many travelers.- Short trips burn data faster per day, at about 0.9 to 1.2 GB per day, while trips of a week or longer settle closer to 0.6 to 0.8 GB per day.- 61% of travelers bought and activated their eSIM on the same day, often on arrival.- The pattern has held for three years running, with median plan utilization of 76% in 2024, 73% in 2025, and 77% in 2026."Most advice about how much data travelers need in Japan is still based on estimates," said Yassine, founder of Travelsim Asia. "We wanted to look at what people actually use, measured from real network usage rather than guessed from travel habits. The practical takeaway is simple: for most Japan trips, budgeting around 1 GB per day gives travelers a safe margin without pushing them into oversized plans."The full study, including per-day planning figures, plan-size breakdowns, and methodology, is available at: https://travelsimasia.com/blogs/research/japan-esim-data-usage-study-2026

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