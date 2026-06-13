Virginia Family Chiropractic Helps Alexandria Cancer Patients Regain Mobility With Shockwave Therapy

Virginia Family Chiropractic Logo

The Alexandria office uses non-invasive acoustic wave treatment to relieve joint pain that medication side effects often leave behind.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A non-invasive treatment best known for healing tendon and joint injuries is helping a different kind of patient at the Alexandria office of Virginia Family Chiropractic : people whose pain stems not from an injury but from the medications keeping them alive.Shockwave therapy delivers high-energy acoustic waves into tissue to stimulate circulation, break down scar tissue, and trigger the body's natural repair response. At the Alexandria clinic on South Pickett Street, providers have begun adapting the treatment for patients whose mobility has been compromised by the side effects of long-term medication, including cancer therapies that can leave joints stiff, swollen, and painful long after a treatment cycle ends.The approach grew out of real cases rather than theory. One Alexandria-area patient undergoing cancer treatment arrived nearly unable to walk without a walker, with knee pain so severe that her physicians had raised the prospect of joint replacement or simply living with it. Rather than treat her as a standard orthopedic case, the clinical team adjusted the intensity and cycle of the shockwave sessions to account for the slowed healing her medications caused. Over a course of treatment, she regained enough function to walk, climb stairs, and move freely again, all while continuing the medication she still needed.That kind of individualized calibration reflects the broader philosophy at Virginia Family Chiropractic in Alexandria, VA , which is built on the Chiropractic BioPhysics model of identifying the root cause of pain rather than masking symptoms. For medication-related joint pain, that means recognizing that a body fighting illness heals differently, and that treatment settings have to be tuned to the individual rather than pulled from a fixed protocol.Shockwave therapy is one of several advanced modalities offered at the Alexandria location, alongside MLS laser therapy, spinal decompression, and the NeuroMed nerve system. It is non-invasive, requires no anesthesia, and involves no recovery downtime, which makes it a practical option for patients already managing the physical and emotional toll of a serious diagnosis. Because it is an advanced therapy, shockwave treatment is not covered by insurance, and the office encourages patients to discuss specifics directly with the clinical staff.For patients in Alexandria and the surrounding Northern Virginia communities, the treatment represents an alternative to either accepting chronic pain as inevitable or pursuing surgery during an already difficult chapter. The team at Virginia Family Chiropractic sees that middle path, restoring function without adding to a patient's medication load, as the entire point of the work.Since 2008, Virginia Family Chiropractic has served patients across Northern Virginia with chiropractic care and non-surgical pain relief at four locations in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. The practice uses the Chiropractic BioPhysics approach to correct spinal alignment and address the root causes of pain, and offers advanced treatments including MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, spinal decompression, and NeuroMed nerve care. More information is available at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-alexandria-va/ ###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 50 S Pickett St STE 114, Alexandria, VA 22304Phone: (703) 370-5300Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-alexandria-va/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.