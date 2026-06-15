SideBar: Optimism in Action Welcomes Ron Johnson, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Monterey County

SideBar: Optimism in Action with KAZU MCL 50th Logo KAZU Logo Ron Johnson BGMC

For nearly 60 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County has been a vital part of our community.

I believe that all kids have the potential to be fantastic and to do great things in life and be valuable contributors to their communities.” — Ron Johnson, President and CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Monterey County

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar : Optimism in Action podcast, a collaboration of KAZU 90.3 and Monterey College of Law , welcomes Ron Johnson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Monterey County.For nearly 60 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County (BGCMC) has been a vital part of our community, empowering thousands of children and teens through life-changing programs, mentorship, and support. Today, BGCMC continues that mission by providing Award-Winning programs to hundreds of local youth daily. The BGCMC mission is clear: To inspire and empower youth to realize their full potential as responsible, healthy, productive, and successful citizens.Ron Johnson serves as the President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Monterey County. He began with the club in 1992 and was named President and CEO in 2018. Johnson is a former professional football wide receiver who played with the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football at Monterey Peninsula College and California State University, Long Beach.The Boys & Girls Club of Monterey County offers a diverse range of programs designed to support the development of young people in various aspects of their lives. Academic programs provide tutoring and homework assistance to enhance learning outcomes, while mentor initiatives connect youth with caring adults who can guide them through personal and educational challenges. Transformative programs focus on social-emotional learning and life skills, helping members develop resilience and self-confidence. Athletic opportunities encourage physical fitness and teamwork through organized sports, promoting a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, preparation programs equip youth with the skills and knowledge needed for future success, including college preparation and career readiness workshops, ensuring they are well-equipped for the future.Johnson’s episode on SideBar: Optimism in Action goes live Tuesday, June 16, 2026 on www.kazu.org/sidebar . To learn more about the Boys and Girls Club of Monterey County, go to https://www.bgcmc.org ---KAZU 90.3 radio and SideBarMedia are excited to collaborate to add SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast to KAZU’s digital programming on the station's website ( www.kazu.org/sidebar ). KAZU is the NPR affiliate station for Monterey, Salinas, and Santa Cruz. The SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast - sponsored by Monterey College of Law, a long-standing nonprofit sponsor of KAZU 90.3 radio - has become the first non-newscast, locally produced podcast featured on the KAZU website and mobile application.SideBar: Optimism in Action is hosted by former law dean Mitch Winick, produced by David Eakin, a local theater composer, media consultant, and podcast producer, and promoted by Dena Dowsett, social media specialist. “The podcast features nonprofit leaders, advocates, and community members who represent extraordinary work that is improving the humanitarian, public policy, and charitable needs of our local, national, and global communities. Our focus this season is on the amazing individuals who are pursuing positive change during challenging times,” explained Winick.New episodes of SideBar: Optimism in Action are published on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at www.kazu.org/sidebar . To learn more about the podcast, read our blog, and to preview and listen to more than 90 previous episodes, go to SideBarMedia at www.sidebarmedia.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.