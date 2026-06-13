Falls Church Chiropractor Dr. Sarah Cassou Treats Whiplash With Drug-Free Cervical Curve Rehab

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The Leesburg Pike office gives Tysons and McLean crash victims a non-surgical path to recovery, addressing the altered neck curve a collision can leave behind.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Virginia's busiest commuter corridors run straight through Falls Church, and with heavy traffic comes a steady stream of rear-end collisions and the neck injuries that follow. At the Falls Church office of Virginia Family Chiropractic , Dr. Sarah Cassou offers crash victims a drug-free path to recovery built around a detail that many treatment plans overlook: the shape of the cervical spine itself.Whiplash, known clinically as a cervical acceleration-deceleration injury, happens when a sudden impact whips the head forward and back, overstretching the muscles, ligaments, and joints of the neck. The damage is not always visible on standard imaging, but it is often measurable. Research consistently shows that patients involved in motor vehicle collisions show an altered cervical curve, with the neck's natural forward arc flattening or reversing under the force of the crash.That structural change is where Dr. Cassou's approach focuses. A certified Chiropractic BioPhysics practitioner, she uses radiographic measurement to document how far a patient's cervical curve has shifted, then applies a rehabilitation plan that combines spinal adjustments, mirror image exercises, and extension traction to rebuild the curve toward its pre-injury shape. A published case series in the Journal of Clinical Medicine using these methods reported an average improvement of more than 15 degrees in cervical curvature over roughly nine weeks of care, with patients regaining close to 80 percent of their pre-injury alignment."A rear-end collision can flatten the natural curve of the neck in an instant. We measure that on x-ray and rebuild the curve with traction, so we are correcting structure, not just chasing the ache," said Dr. Sarah Cassou, D.C., of Virginia Family Chiropractic in Falls Church, VA Alongside curve-focused rehabilitation, the Falls Church office offers dry needling, a technique Dr. Cassou uses to release the muscle tension and trigger points that frequently accompany whiplash. Because the approach is non-surgical and medication-free, it appeals to patients who want to recover function without relying on pain pills or invasive procedures, and it can be coordinated with the documentation many drivers need for auto insurance claims.The office sits at 7121 Leesburg Pike with easy access from Interstate 66, placing it within a short drive of Tysons, McLean, Vienna, and Arlington, the densely traveled communities where collisions are most common. For drivers across that corridor, the location makes consistent follow-up care realistic even on a demanding schedule. Patients can learn more about the Falls Church office and Dr. Cassou's whiplash care at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-falls-church-va/ Virginia Family Chiropractic has served Northern Virginia since 2008, providing drug-free, non-surgical chiropractic and physical medicine care at four offices in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. The Falls Church office, led by Dr. Sarah Cassou, focuses on whiplash and auto-injury recovery, Chiropractic BioPhysics cervical curve rehabilitation, dry needling, scoliosis correction, and treatment for joint pain, arthritis, and neuropathy. The practice accepts most insurance plans, including VA benefits, auto insurance, and workers' compensation. More information is available at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-falls-church-va/ ###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 7121 Leesburg Pike STE 207, Falls Church, VA 22043Phone: (703) 538-3830Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-falls-church-va/

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