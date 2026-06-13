Alexandria Office Anchors Virginia Family Chiropractic's Widest Range of Pain Treatment Technology

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The Pickett Center location adds knee decompression and focused acoustic wave therapy to a service menu deeper than the practice's three other offices.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a chiropractic patient's pain does not respond to adjustments alone, the next step often means a referral elsewhere. The Alexandria office of Virginia Family Chiropractic is built to avoid that handoff, carrying the widest range of treatment technology among the practice's four Northern Virginia locations and allowing its doctors to combine approaches without sending patients across town.Located in the Pickett Center shopping plaza a few blocks from Duke Street, the Alexandria office is led by Dr. Cameron Hatam and Dr. Sarah Cassou, both certified in Chiropractic BioPhysics, a measurement-based method for correcting spinal alignment. Beyond standard adjustments, the office's equipment list runs to more than two dozen distinct options, several of which are not offered at the practice's Manassas, Falls Church, or Woodbridge locations.Two of those stand out. The office uses Knee-On-Trac, a device that isolates the knee and applies gentle mechanical traction to separate the femur from the tibia, creating a vacuum effect that draws nutrient-rich fluid back into the joint. Sessions typically last five to ten minutes and give patients with arthritis or meniscus wear a non-surgical option for knee pain. The office also offers Omniwave, a focused acoustic wave therapy that sends sound waves deep into soft tissue to increase circulation, reduce inflammation, and stimulate repair in tendons and ligaments.The breadth does not stop there. The Alexandria location also provides trigger point injections, Y-Axis traction, digital x-rays for on-site imaging, MLS laser therapy, shockwave, and multiple forms of spinal decompression and traction. That range lets the doctors layer therapies within a single visit, pairing knee decompression with laser, for example, or following an adjustment with acoustic wave work on a stubborn area of inflammation.That layering is deliberate rather than incidental. Because the imaging, adjusting, and soft-tissue tools sit in the same office, the doctors can reassess a patient mid-plan and shift the mix of therapies as the body responds, rather than waiting weeks for an outside appointment to open up. For patients managing several overlapping issues at once, that continuity can shorten the path to relief."Some patients walk in expecting one type of adjustment and leave with a plan that uses knee decompression, laser, and acoustic wave therapy together. Having it all under one roof is the point," said Dr. Cameron Hatam, D.C., of Virginia Family Chiropractic in Alexandria, VA The depth of services reflects the office's role as the practice's flagship in a densely populated part of Northern Virginia, where patients often juggle demanding schedules and prefer to consolidate care. The clinical team also includes a family nurse practitioner and a supervising medical doctor, broadening the conditions the office can evaluate. Patients can learn more about the Alexandria office and its full range of services at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-alexandria-va/ Virginia Family Chiropractic has served Northern Virginia since 2008, providing drug-free, non-surgical chiropractic and physical medicine care at four offices in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. The Alexandria office, led by Dr. Cameron Hatam and Dr. Sarah Cassou, carries the practice's broadest range of treatment technology, including Chiropractic BioPhysics, knee decompression, focused acoustic wave therapy, MLS laser therapy, spinal decompression, dry needling, and digital x-ray imaging, with a clinical team that includes a family nurse practitioner and a supervising medical doctor.The practice accepts most insurance plans, including VA benefits, auto insurance, and workers' compensation. More information is available at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-alexandria-va/ ###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 50 S Pickett St STE 114, Alexandria, VA 22304Phone: (703) 370-5300Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-alexandria-va/

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