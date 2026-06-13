Delta County's Navarro Family Carries on Legacy of Foster Care

DELTA COUNTY, CO (October 20, 2025) — In the fourth installment of Delta County’s Fostering Hope campaign, the spotlight turns to the Navarro family—whose story is a reminder that sometimes the best way to grow your family is to open your heart.





A.J. and Sierra Navarro have been certified foster parents for two years, inspired in part by a family legacy of fostering. “My wife’s parents were foster parents,” A.J. explained. “We got to see that in action —it gave us a picture of what it means to really care for these kids.”





Their journey has been one of both challenge and deep joy. When they welcomed a premature baby into their family — weighing just three pounds, seven ounces — they spent days in the NICU holding her and feeding her. “They thought she would be there five to seven weeks,” Sierra said. “But after about five days of just being there and holding her, she started eating on her own. It’s amazing to see how much difference love and attention can make in such a short time.”





That tiny baby eventually became their daughter through adoption, a powerful reminder of how fostering can change lives—both theirs and the child’s.





The Navarros see foster parenting as an investment in the future—not just for the children in their care, but for the community as a whole. “These kiddos are the future,” said Sierra. “Giving them the best start we can—it all comes full circle. One day, they’ll be the ones taking care of us.”





Through ongoing training and connection with other foster families, the Navarros have found a strong support network. “Like anything in life, you can think about it all you want,” Sierra said, “but the only way to really do it is to jump in.”





“Families like the Navarros show the heart behind foster care,” said Lisa McGinnett, Western Slope Director for Project 1.27. “They remind us that being a foster parent isn’t about being perfect—it’s about being present. Every child deserves that kind of love and commitment.”





If fostering isn’t possible for you, there are many ways to support the Project 1.27 program — from providing respite care and donating supplies to offering meals and mentoring. For all the ways you can help make a difference, visit: https://www.project127.org/delta.html





To watch the Navarros' full video and learn more about becoming a foster parent in Delta County, visit www.Project127.org/Delta.





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About Fostering Hope:

The Fostering Hope campaign is a collaborative initiative by Delta County and Project 1.27 to raise awareness about foster care and encourage more community members to consider stepping up for children in need. Each month, the campaign features a different local foster family or former foster youth to highlight the diverse faces and stories of foster care in our region.



