Janak Singh Releases Debut Novel 'Scavenger’s Daughter,' Exploring Caste, Identity and Social Mobility

"The Scavengers Daughter" by Janak Singh Janak Singh, author of "The Scavenger's Daughter"

Veteran journalist Janak Singh turns from chronicling India’s public life to exploring the private consequences of inherited social divisions

I hope Sujata’s story encourages reflection on how prejudice is inherited, how it is enforced and how it can be challenged.” — Janak Singh

WI, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and veteran journalist Janak Singh has released “Scavenger’s Daughter,” a debut novel that examines caste prejudice, social mobility and the burden of hidden identity through the story of a young woman determined to change the course of her life.Set against the realities of caste-based discrimination in India, Scavenger’s Daughter follows Sujata, the daughter of a scavenger, whose intelligence and determination open doors that society has long tried to close. When she is admitted to a progressive school where children of different castes study together, Sujata begins to imagine a future beyond the limits imposed on her by birth.As she grows older, Sujata adopts a new identity, describing herself as “born of good lineage,” and works to build a life that includes education, opportunity and marriage into a privileged family. But the truth of her origins remains a source of danger. When her background comes to light, the future she has fought to create is placed at risk.Through Sujata’s journey, Singh explores the emotional and social consequences of caste prejudice, as well as the difficult choices people make when dignity, survival and belonging are at stake.“Through Sujata’s story, I wanted to look at what happens when a person’s worth is judged not by character or ability, but by birth,” Singh said. “Her struggle is rooted in a specific social reality, but the desire to be seen fully and fairly is universal.”Singh brings a long journalistic career to the subject. During more than three decades with “The Times of India,” he covered politics, government and society across the country, including reporting on the Prime Minister’s Office, Parliament and key states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. His earlier nonfiction work includes “The Messiah of the Downtrodden,” a biography of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar.With “Scavenger’s Daughter,” Singh turns from journalism and biography to fiction, using narrative to explore questions of justice, identity and the human cost of entrenched social hierarchies.“Fiction allows readers to enter the private life behind public issues,” Singh said. “I hope Sujata’s story encourages reflection on how prejudice is inherited, how it is enforced and how it can be challenged.”“Scavenger’s Daughter” is available now on Amazon and BookBaby ABOUT THE AUTHORJanak Singh is a journalist and author whose career with "The Times of India" spanned more than three decades. His reporting covered major political and social developments in India, including the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Prime Minister’s Office, Parliament, and state and national government. He is also the author of "The Messiah of the Downtrodden," a biography of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. "Scavenger’s Daughter" is his debut novel.

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