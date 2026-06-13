Manassas Chiropractor Dr. Gyzel Tabrizi Uses Low-Force Instrument Adjusting for Joint and Back Pain

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The Sudley Road office pairs gentle Activator and Impulse adjustments with lumbar decompression for patients who want an alternative to manual manipulation.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For patients in Manassas who tense up at the thought of a forceful spinal adjustment, the local office of Virginia Family Chiropractic offers a gentler path. Board-certified chiropractor Dr. Ghazaleh "Gyzel" Tabrizi treats back, neck, and joint pain using low-force instrument adjusting, an approach that delivers precise corrections without the twisting, thrusting, or audible popping associated with traditional manual manipulation.The office relies on two handheld tools to do this work. The Activator adjusting instrument, which has received FDA clearance, is a spring-loaded device that delivers a quick, controlled impulse to a specific joint. The Impulse instrument works on a similar principle but can apply a rapid series of thrusts to a targeted segment. Both are designed to move so quickly that surrounding muscles do not have time to guard against the correction, which is often what makes a manual adjustment uncomfortable for tense or apprehensive patients.The force difference is substantial. Research comparing the two methods has measured an Activator thrust at roughly 140 newtons, moving a vertebra a fraction of a millimeter, compared with about 540 newtons for a standard manual thrust. That gentler profile makes instrument adjusting a practical option for older patients, those with osteoporosis, and anyone who has avoided chiropractic care out of fear of the forceful motion.Because the instruments allow such specific targeting, they also pair well with a structured assessment of how a patient moves and where motion is restricted. Dr. Tabrizi evaluates each patient before treatment and adjusts the tool, the contact point, and the number of impulses to match the joint being treated, an approach that lends itself to consistent, repeatable care from one visit to the next.Instrument adjusting is only part of the toolkit at the Manassas office. Dr. Tabrizi frequently combines it with lumbar decompression and several forms of traction, including cervical traction and Pope 2-Way traction, to address the underlying mechanics behind a patient's pain rather than the symptoms alone. The office also offers dry needling, MLS laser therapy, and neuropathy treatment, allowing care plans to be built around each patient's tolerance and goals."An Activator thrust moves a joint with about a quarter of the force of a manual adjustment, so the muscles never tense up to fight it. For an anxious patient, that changes everything," said Dr. Ghazaleh Tabrizi, D.C., of Virginia Family Chiropractic in Manassas, VA The Manassas practice sits in a convenient spot for the western Prince William County community, located off Sudley Road directly across from UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. That proximity makes it an accessible option for residents who want conservative, drug-free pain care close to home. Patients can learn more about the practice and its Manassas services at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-manassas-va/ Virginia Family Chiropractic has served Northern Virginia since 2008, providing drug-free, non-surgical chiropractic and physical medicine care at four offices in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. The Manassas office, led by board-certified chiropractor Dr. Ghazaleh "Gyzel" Tabrizi, offers low-force instrument adjusting, manual adjustments, lumbar and cervical decompression, dry needling, MLS laser therapy, scoliosis correction, and neuropathy treatment for patients of all ages. The practice accepts most insurance plans, including VA benefits, auto insurance, and workers' compensation. More information is available at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-manassas-va/ ###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 8420 Dorsey Cir STE 101, Manassas, VA 20110Phone: (703) 367-7878Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-manassas-va/

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