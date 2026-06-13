Woodbridge Chiropractors Use Graston Technique to Break Down Scar Tissue Behind Stubborn Pain

Virginia Family Chiropractic Logo

The Richmond Highway office pairs stainless-steel instrument therapy with dry needling to treat soft-tissue injuries that manual care alone can miss.

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soft-tissue injuries that linger after the obvious bruising fades often trace back to something a patient cannot see: scar tissue and fascial adhesions buried in the muscle. At the Woodbridge office of Virginia Family Chiropractic , Dr. Cameron Hatam and Dr. Peter Jones treat that hidden source of pain using the Graston Technique, an instrument-based therapy that reaches restrictions traditional hands-on work can struggle to find.The Graston Technique is a form of instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization. Practitioners use a set of six specially shaped stainless-steel tools, each with concave and convex edges designed to fit the contours of the body, to comb across the skin and locate areas of fibrous, knotted tissue. The instruments amplify the texture of the muscle and fascia underneath, functioning almost like a stethoscope for soft tissue, so the doctor can pinpoint the adhesion driving a patient's symptoms before treating it directly.Once a restriction is found, the practitioner applies controlled strokes at a deliberate angle to break down the scar tissue and fascial cross-links that limit movement. The process creates a small, intentional inflammatory response, which draws fresh blood flow to the area and supports the body's natural healing and tissue remodeling. Originally developed for athletic injuries, the technique is now widely used for both acute strains and chronic conditions like tendonitis.The Woodbridge office pairs Graston work with dry needling, another targeted method for releasing tight bands of muscle and trigger points. Together, the two give the doctors a soft-tissue toolkit that complements the chiropractic adjustments and traction also offered at the location. Dr. Hatam, a certified Chiropractic BioPhysics practitioner, splits his time between the Woodbridge and Alexandria offices, while Dr. Jones joined the practice in 2023 after several years practicing in Richmond."Hands can only feel so deep. The Graston instruments act like a stethoscope for muscle and fascia, so we find the adhesion that is actually driving the pain and work directly on it," said Dr. Cameron Hatam, D.C., of Virginia Family Chiropractic in Woodbridge, VA The office is located on Richmond Highway, the heavily traveled corridor running through eastern Prince William County, making it a convenient option for Woodbridge residents, commuters, and active patients recovering from sports or work-related strains. Because the approach is drug-free and non-surgical, it fits patients who want to restore movement without medication or extended downtime away from their daily routines. Patients can learn more about the Woodbridge office and its soft-tissue services at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-woodbridge-va/ Virginia Family Chiropractic has served Northern Virginia since 2008, providing drug-free, non-surgical chiropractic and physical medicine care at four offices in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. The Woodbridge office, staffed by Dr. Cameron Hatam and Dr. Peter Jones, offers the Graston Technique, dry needling, Chiropractic BioPhysics, spinal decompression, multiple forms of traction, MLS laser therapy, and neuropathy treatment for patients of all ages. The practice accepts most insurance plans, including VA benefits, auto insurance, and workers' compensation. More information is available at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-woodbridge-va/ ###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 14904 Richmond Hwy Ste 301, Woodbridge, VA 22191Phone: (703) 499-8840Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-woodbridge-va/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.