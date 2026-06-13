US FUSION & Specialty Construction to Attend the 2026 Energy Projects Conference (EPC Show) & Expo in Houston, TX

US FUSION To Attend EPC Show 2026 Energy Projects Conference Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US FUSION & Specialty Construction, a specialty plastics contractor headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has announced it will attend the 2026 Energy Projects Conference & Expo (EPC Show), scheduled for June 16-17 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. US FUSION & Specialty Construction is a 100% employee-owned company with more than 35 years of experience delivering turnkey specialty plastics piping systems, custom spool fabrication, geosynthetic containment, and specialty construction solutions to clients across the energy, manufacturing, data center, municipal, and government sectors.

Event At a Glance

EPC SHOW 2026 – EVENT DETAILS

WHO: US FUSION & Specialty Construction

WHAT: Energy Projects Conference & Expo (EPC Show) – Attending

WHEN: June 16-17, 2026

WHERE: George R. Brown Convention Center | Houston, TX

CONTACT: www.usfusion.com

Gulf Coast and National Service Area

US FUSION & Specialty Construction provides specialty plastics construction services to clients across Louisiana, Texas, and the Gulf South, with project experience extending throughout the continental United States. Primary service corridors include Baton Rouge, Cameron, Lake Charles, and the greater Houston, Texas, industrial market. The company operates from its Baton Rouge headquarters and fabrication facility, supporting both off-site spool fabrication and 24/7 emergency field deployment. US FUSION & Specialty Construction has completed specialty plastics piping and containment scopes for LNG export infrastructure, DOE-affiliated government facilities, refineries, chemical plants, data centers, and municipal systems in Louisiana and beyond.

Specialty Plastics Fabrication, Fusion, and Piping Capabilities

US FUSION & Specialty Construction specializes in specialty plastics piping systems – including HDPE, polypropylene, PVDF, and other welded plastic materials – along with custom plastic pipe spool fabrication, plastic fusion, geosynthetic containment, secondary containment solutions, PROTEX liners and mats, and erosion control systems. The company’s Baton Rouge fabrication shop produces pipe spools, fittings, liners, and specialty components across multiple material types, with serialized, fully traceable quality control documentation. At peak capacity, US FUSION & Specialty Construction operates more than six fusion machines simultaneously. In a recent project at a major LNG export facility in Cameron, Louisiana, the company fabricated and delivered 384 custom piping spools, performed 1,555 total fusions, and completed 56 shipments, finishing well ahead of schedule and passing both internal QC and third-party inspection coordinated through Worley.

At the EPC Show, representatives from US FUSION & Specialty Construction will attend sessions and engage directly with EPC contractors, project owners and operators, procurement teams, and construction managers across the LNG, midstream, petrochemical, refining, power, nuclear, and data center sectors. The EPC Show draws more than 7,000 engineering, construction, and operations professionals and features 400-plus exhibitors representing over $200 billion in proposed capital spending.

Industry Quote

"The energy and industrial project market in the Gulf South is one of the most active construction environments in the country, and US FUSION & Specialty Construction was built specifically to serve it. Our capabilities span the full range of specialty plastics, from polypropylene systems for data center cooling infrastructure to large-scale piping fabrication for LNG and petrochemical facilities. Our in-house fabrication shop, field fusion crews, and quality systems are calibrated to the pace and documentation requirements of major capital projects. The EPC Show brings together the project owners and EPCs who are making decisions on active programs, and we look forward to demonstrating what US FUSION & Specialty Construction can deliver."

Dustin Miller, President, US FUSION & Specialty Construction

About US FUSION & Specialty Construction

US FUSION & Specialty Construction is a 100% employee-owned specialty plastics contractor based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, founded in 1989 with more than 35 years of experience in specialty plastics piping systems, custom spool fabrication, plastic fusion, geosynthetic containment, secondary containment, and erosion control. The company serves clients in the energy, LNG, petrochemical, refining, power, data center, manufacturing, municipal, and government sectors across the Gulf South and nationally. US FUSION & Specialty Construction maintains a full-service fabrication shop in Baton Rouge capable of producing piping spools and specialty components in HDPE, polypropylene, PVDF, and other welded plastic materials, with 24/7 field crews available for both planned scopes and emergency response. Project experience includes major LNG export infrastructure in Cameron, Louisiana, and DOE-affiliated work at the Savannah River Site. US FUSION & Specialty Construction’s sister division, US RUBBER & Specialty Applications, provides industrial rubber lining and specialty lining systems for tanks, vessels, and piping.

For more information, visit usfusion.com.

Media Contact

Patrick Walker

DIRECTOR OF PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

US FUSION & Specialty Construction

US RUBBER & Specialty Applications

FULL SERVICE SPECIALTY CONTRACTOR

(800) 933-8734 | toll-free

(225) 252-1783 | mobile

Patrickw@usfusion.com

www.usfusion.com

www.usrubberlining.com

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