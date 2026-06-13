JH Landscapes Sees Summer Demand Climb for Outdoor Kitchen Installations in Waxhaw, NC

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Greater Charlotte homeowners are building grilling and dining stations to expand entertaining space ahead of peak outdoor season.

WAXHAW, NC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer marks the busiest stretch of the year for backyard cooking projects, and JH Landscapes is seeing that pattern play out across the Greater Charlotte region. As temperatures climb and entertainment moves outside, the Waxhaw company reports rising homeowner interest in fully equipped outdoor kitchens that pull grilling, prep work, and dining away from the indoor kitchen and into the yard.The timing is seasonal rather than coincidental. North Carolina summers push families outdoors for months at a stretch, and an outdoor cooking station keeps heat, smoke, and cleanup outside the house during the hottest part of the year. For properties across Waxhaw, Weddington, Marvin, and Fort Mill, that has made the outdoor kitchen one of the more requested hardscape additions heading into the season.Founder Justin Hoskins, who has led JH Landscapes in Waxhaw, NC , since incorporating the business and remains involved in project planning and material selection, approaches each build around how the space will actually be used. “We build the cooking triangle outdoors the same way it works inside, so the grill, prep counter, and sink stay within a few steps of each other,” said Hoskins. “When the workflow is right, the cook stays part of the gathering instead of being stuck off in a corner.”The work goes well beyond setting a grill on a patio. JH Landscapes integrates stainless steel appliances, granite or concrete countertops rated for heat and moisture, and weather-resistant cabinetry engineered for year-round exterior exposure. Built-in grill islands, side burners, refrigeration, sinks, and beverage stations are assembled on masonry bases with stone veneer finishes. The company coordinates licensed plumbers and electricians for code-compliant gas, electrical, water, and drainage connections, and manages permit applications and inspection scheduling throughout construction.Project scope varies widely, and so does cost. Basic grill islands with minimal appliances typically start around $8,000, while comprehensive installations with premium appliances, extensive counter space, and overhead coverings can exceed $35,000. Utility extension distance is one of the larger swing factors, which is why Hoskins encourages homeowners to plan layout and routing before construction begins rather than after. Covered structures and integrated lighting extend usability into the evening and through light rain, stretching the return on the investment well past the summer months.That practical approach has helped JH Landscapes earn a 4.9-star rating across more than 90 Google reviews and an A-plus rating with the Better Business Bureau. The company serves residential and commercial clients throughout the Charlotte metro in both Carolinas, including Ballantyne, Matthews, Monroe, South Charlotte, and Indian Land, SC. Homeowners considering a build are encouraged to schedule a complimentary site evaluation, which includes design concepts, appliance recommendations, and a detailed estimate.JH Landscapes is a Waxhaw, North Carolina landscaping and outdoor construction company serving the Greater Charlotte region across North and South Carolina. Founded by Justin Hoskins, the company provides construction, hardscaping, and landscaping services, including decks, pergolas, patios, outdoor kitchens, retaining walls, drainage, irrigation, and landscape design for residential and commercial properties. More information is available at https://jhlandscapes.com/ ###Media ContactJH LandscapesAddress: 2307 Waxhaw-Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC 28173Phone: (704) 999-0976Website: https://jhlandscapes.com/

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