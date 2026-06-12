Rep. Dippel Legislation Brings Clean Water Funding to Hastings, Says More Work to be Done

ST. PAUL – With the ink now dry on legislation that was signed into law this session, State Representative Tom Dippel (R-Cottage Grove) said he was pleased one of his top legislative priorities – clean water – crossed the finish line, but disappointed more wasn’t accomplished.

“Thanks to legislation approved during the final weekend of session, Hastings will receive $17.5 million for a water treatment facility, which is more than it originally was expecting,” Dippel said. “But 3M should have been the one paying for the problem it created, not city or state taxpayers. Unfortunately, I was the only one pushing for this common sense solution this session, and that needs to change.”

To help Hastings deal with PFAS contamination, Dippel helped secure and voted for capital investment legislation that brings $17.5 million to Hastings to help build the city’s Eastern Water Treatment Plant with a connection to the Minnesota Vets Home.

Dippel chief-authored 4 bills this past session designed to prevent Hastings residents from paying higher water bills as the city deals with its PFAS problems. One of those bills would direct a portion of the $720 million settlement that was reached with the State of Minnesota in 2018 to be allocated to Hastings to help address local water challenges.

Dippel said the solution is not far-fetched, as the City of Cottage Grove received 3M settlement funding to address its water issues. In addition, 3M has previously pledged to take care of Hastings if the city ever found itself with PFAS contamination.

In a Minnesota House environment hearing in March of 2007, former State Representative Denny McNamara directly asked the 3M vice president if its chemicals were found in Hastings’ water, if 3M would step up to pay for it.

The 3M vice president said, “We would step up in a very responsible way. We take responsibility for our materials. You can count on 3M.”

“The water in Hastings is contaminated due to the actions made by 3M long ago,” Dippel said. “There is no other use more important for this settlement funding than cleaning the water of impacted communities, and Hastings deserves its fair share of that $720 million.”

“I’m happy to have helped deliver a clean water solution for Hastings this session, but more work needs to be done to keep residents’ water rates from escalating,” Dippel concluded.