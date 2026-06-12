Rep. Ben Davis: New Juvenile Justice Law Leaves Communities with Fewer Answers

St. Paul – Representative Ben Davis, R-Merrifield, issued the following statement regarding an upcoming change to Minnesota’s juvenile delinquency statute, which takes effect August 1, 2026.

Under Minnesota law, children under 13 who commit delinquent acts will no longer be handled through the juvenile delinquency system. The change was passed by Democrats in 2024 and raises Minnesota’s age of delinquency from 10 to 13.

“This is exactly what we warned about,” Davis said. “This law leaves communities with fewer answers when younger offenders commit serious crimes. If a 12-year-old commits a violent act, local officials need options.”

The impact is already being discussed by county attorneys and law enforcement across the state, including in Crow Wing County, where local officials were recently advised that criminal action through the juvenile delinquency system will no longer be available for 12-year-olds once the law takes effect.

“We can’t continue treating public safety as an abstract policy debate,” Davis said. “County attorneys, law enforcement, schools, victims, and families are the ones who will have to deal with the consequences.”

House Republicans made several attempts during the tied 2026 legislative session to repeal or amend the impending change, but House Democrats refused to move.

“We offered a number of off ramps before moving on this policy,” Davis said. “We tried to at least make sure violent crimes could still be handled appropriately. Democrats wouldn’t budge, and now communities are left with the consequences.”

Davis said the issue is not whether young children should receive help or intervention. The problem is that the state is removing accountability without first making sure Minnesota has the placement options, mental health resources, secure facilities, and clear procedures needed to respond to serious cases.

“No one is saying a 10, 11, or 12-year-old should be treated like an adult,” Davis said. “But when a young person commits a violent act, there has to be a serious response that protects the public and gets that child help before things get worse.”

Davis said he will continue supporting efforts to restore accountability, protect victims, and give local officials the tools they need.

“We can believe in second chances and still take public safety seriously,” Davis said. “This policy does neither.”