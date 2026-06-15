Singer/Songwriter & Actor TT Releases 'My Dear Woman' Single & Video Co-Written With Mati Gavriel & Shepherd Solomon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer/songwriter, and actor TT has just released his emotionally charged new single, “My Dear Woman”, the first original release from his upcoming full-length album, due out this fall. Watch: My Dear Woman Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SG1uLDvyYVg&feature=youtu.be “My Dear Woman” explores themes of heartbreak, reflection, guilt, and the painful self-awareness that can follow the end of a long-term relationship. Co-written by TT alongside Grammy-nominated songwriter Mati Gavriel (Jon Batiste, Kesha, Belinda Carlisle, Diane Warren, Pentatonix) and Shepherd Solomon (Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Kelly Clarkson, One Direction, Natalie Imbruglia), the song offers a deeply personal look at remorse, accountability, and the search for forgiveness after love is lost.“Writing ‘My Dear Woman’ was both emotionally difficult and creatively rewarding,” says TT. “For many people, myself included, there can be a deep sense of guilt when a long-term relationship ends. You ask yourself what you could have done differently, why certain mistakes were made, and wish you hadn’t hurt someone you loved so deeply. When that relationship was a marriage, those feelings can become even more painful. Once you realize the ending is final, sometimes all that’s left is asking for forgiveness.”Despite the emotional weight behind the lyrics, the creative process came together naturally and quickly in the studio. “Writing and recording ‘My Dear Woman’ happened very fast,” TT explains. “Mati and Shep already had the foundation of the music, and they connected with my first pass at the lyrics right away. We made very few changes because everything felt incredibly natural from the start. A lot of songs evolve and transform during the studio process, but this one stayed true to itself from beginning to end.”“As a producer and co-writer on ‘My Dear Woman,’ I wanted the song to feel intimate, emotional, and timeless,” says Mati Gavriel. “There’s such a deep sense of love and vulnerability in it, and TT brought that to life with honesty and heart.”“It was a joy writing and working with TT,” adds Sheppard Solomon. “I really love how this song hits you right in the bones.”Musically, “My Dear Woman” reflects the sound TT feels most connected to today.“This song sits right at the center of where I am musically right now,” says TT. “It leans pop but also blends elements of rock and americana. That combination feels the most natural to me. I’ve never been too focused on labels or genres, it’s always been about expressing something honestly and letting the music support the story.”“My Dear Woman” serves as a powerful introduction to TT’s upcoming album, which promises an intimate and unflinching exploration of love, loss, regret, and emotional growth.TT’s growing body of work has already earned significant industry recognition, including Best Original Song and Best Production honors at The European Music Awards, as well as a Bronze Medal from the Global Music Awards for “Heal My Mind.” Both “Heal My Mind” and “My Confession” have received nominations and honorable mentions across multiple film festivals, while TT’s music continues to gain praise from publications and audiences around the world.“My Dear Woman” is available on all major streaming platforms.

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