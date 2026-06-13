Rulison to West Rifle Resurfacing project requires I-70 lane closures

Garfield County — The Colorado Department of Transportation project of resurfacing Interstate 70 from Rulison, Mile Point 83.5, to West Rifle, MP 87, will require the closure of both I-70 westbound lanes, detouring commuters onto US 6 from Sunday, June 14, to Monday, June 15.

The closure will take place from 9 p.m. Sunday with a reopening at 7 a.m. Monday and allows crews to remove barriers and conduct paint striping along this portion of the highway.

The I-70 Rulison to West Rifle Resurfacing project improves approximately five miles of I-70 where crews are conducting travel lane asphalt leveling and overlay, guardrail replacement, bridge repairs and paint striping. They are also performing settlement repairs on the eastbound and westbound travel lanes near West Rifle.

Crews are anticipating continued westbound road work for the next few weeks before shifting to the eastbound lanes for the same work in those lanes.

The project began May 4 and is anticipated to be completed in mid-September.

A detour from I-70 onto US 6 for westbound lanes from West Rifle to Rulison will be in place from 9 p.m. Sunday, June 14, to 7 a.m. Monday, June 15.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

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