Copeland Home Services Expands EV Charger Installations Across Rockwall County as DFW EV Adoption Surges

Copeland Home Services Logo

The Forney-based contractor is scaling Level 2 home charging installs to meet rapid electric vehicle growth in eastern Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs.

FORNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Copeland Home Services , a Forney-based HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractor, is expanding its residential EV charger installation program across Rockwall County and the eastern Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The move responds to one of the fastest-growing electric vehicle markets in the United States, with North Texas now accounting for the highest share of Texas EV registrations.According to data compiled by the Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition and the Texas Department of Transportation, statewide EV registrations have nearly tripled since 2022 to roughly 457,000 vehicles, with Texas adding an average of 1,500 new EVs each week. North Texas alone surpassed 145,000 registered EVs in 2025, representing approximately 34 percent year-over-year growth. However, charging infrastructure remains uneven in suburban communities like Rockwall, Heath, Fate, Forney, and Royse City, where public Level 2 and DC fast chargers are still sparse compared with central Dallas. That gap has pushed more eastern DFW homeowners to install dedicated home charging equipment rather than depend on public stations.Copeland's licensed electricians handle full Level 2 installations, including dedicated 240-volt circuits, electrical panel load calculations, permit coordination with local Texas jurisdictions, and final inspection. Technicians install equipment across major brands including Tesla Wall Connectors and universal J1772 stations such as ChargePoint, JuiceBox, and Grizzl-E, supporting vehicles from Tesla, Ford, Rivian, Chevrolet, Hyundai, and BMW. Every installation is verified against National Electrical Code standards, with attention to wire gauge, circuit dedication, and protection against overheating in attached garages where high ambient temperatures are common in Texas summers."A Level 2 charger pulls roughly the same continuous load as an electric dryer running for six to eight hours, so the panel evaluation matters as much as the charger itself," said Brandon Copeland, Owner of Copeland Home Services in Forney, TX . "When we walk into a home in Heath or Rockwall, the first question we answer is whether the existing panel can carry the load safely before we ever pull a permit."Homeowners in the service area now include households in Rockwall, Heath, Fate, Royse City, Forney, Wylie, Sachse, Murphy, Sunnyvale, and Terrell. Many of these are newer subdivisions where two-EV households are increasingly common and where an outdated 100-amp service panel can become a limiting factor. In those cases, the team performs a full load calculation and recommends a panel upgrade only when the math requires it.The expansion also reflects how local trades are adapting to the changing residential electrical load profile across North Texas. As more homeowners add EVs, heat pumps, induction ranges, and smart appliances, Copeland Home Services continues to position its electrical division to handle the panel upgrades and circuit work that go with these additions.Copeland Home Services is a locally owned HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractor based in Forney, Texas, serving Dallas-Fort Worth communities including Dallas, Garland, Greenville, Mesquite, Plano, Rockwall, Rowlett, Royse City, Heath, Fate, Wylie, Sachse, Murphy, Sunnyvale, Balch Springs, Terrell, and Seagoville. Founded by Brandon Copeland, the company holds Texas HVAC License TACLB121002E and Master Plumber License M41431, and was recognized as a 2024 Nextdoor Neighborhood Faves winner. The team provides 24/7 emergency service, transparent pricing, and discounts for veterans and first responders. Learn more at https://copelandairtexas.com/ ###Media ContactCopeland Home ServicesAddress: 11808 S Profit Row, Forney, TX 75126Phone: (469) 720-4440Website: https://copelandairtexas.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.