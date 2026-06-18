Securing the Open Campus: Center for Digital Education Launches Higher Education Cybersecurity Council

The Center for Digital Education (CDE) launches its Higher Education Cybersecurity Council to help colleges and universities advance strategic and operational cybersecurity leadership.

New national initiative helps higher education leaders protect research integrity, their institutions, and the communities they serve

The institutions that will be the most resilient in the years ahead are the ones treating cybersecurity as a strategic priority rather than a standalone technology function.” — Teri Taki, Chief Programs Officer, e.Republic

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Digital Education ( CDE ) today announced the launch of its Higher Education Cybersecurity Council , a national peer-driven initiative helping colleges and universities advance strategic and operational cybersecurity leadership, protect critical assets, and strengthen institutional resilience across increasingly interconnected campus environments.Cybersecurity has become one of the most consequential leadership issues facing higher education. Academic institutions must balance the openness that drives learning and research with the need to protect sensitive data, critical systems, and institutional trust. Rapid AI adoption, expanding cloud environments, and decentralized campus operations are creating new challenges that require leaders to rethink how they manage risk and resilience. According to the EDUCAUSE Core Data Service (CDS) Interactive Almanac, U.S. higher education institutions collectively spend an estimated $2–4 billion annually on cybersecurity — a figure growing at 15%+ per year as ransomware attacks and compliance mandates accelerate investment.Cybersecurity as a Leadership DisciplineThe Higher Education Cybersecurity Council brings together CISOs, CIOs, research security leaders, and governance experts from 2-year and 4-year public and private institutions across higher education, elevating cybersecurity from a technical function to a broader conversation about leadership, resilience, and institutional strategy.In a collaborative, high-trust environment, participants will develop practical resources and implementation frameworks for the broader higher education community. The Center will develop resources based on the Council’s work and input, including operational playbooks, strategic and executive-level communication guides to support cybersecurity budgets and inform boards and cabinets, and governance frameworks for secure AI adoption."The institutions that will be the most resilient in the years ahead are the ones treating cybersecurity as a strategic priority rather than a standalone technology function,” said Teri Takai, Chief Programs Officer for the Center for Digital Education. “The Higher Education Cybersecurity Council is designed to advance that shift.”Peer Exchange and Structured CollaborationThe Council will be led by Brian Cohen , Vice President of the Center for Digital Education and former CIO at the City University of New York (CUNY), whose experience in higher education and technology will help guide the Council’s work."What makes this Council unique is its focus on execution," said Brian Cohen, Vice President of the Center for Digital Education. "By creating a highly engaged community of practitioners and partners, the Center for Digital Education can develop resources that meet what institutions actually need, accelerate the adoption of proven approaches, and support the professional development of a growing and critical expertise and profession."Council members will participate in virtual collaborative sessions throughout the year, culminating in a full-day, in-person leadership summit. Private-sector participation is intentionally limited to preserve the integrity of peer exchange, with select partners contributing expertise and helping translate collective insights into guidance the broader sector can act on.The Higher Education Cybersecurity Council builds on e.Republic’s expanding portfolio of national leadership communities.Education-Specific Communities:* Higher Education AI Council* Higher Education IT Leadership Council* K-12 Education Leadership CouncilCross-Sector Public-Sector Communities:* AI Council* City Manager Innovation Council* Cybersecurity Council* Digital Communities Program* Digital States Program* Future of Data Council* Government Efficiency Council* HHS 2030 ProgramParticipation in the Higher Education Cybersecurity Council is limited to senior leaders responsible for cybersecurity strategy, governance, and institutional resilience across higher education. A select number of opportunities are available to companies committed to advancing cybersecurity innovation and helping higher education institutions navigate emerging challenges. For more information, please visit https://www.govtech.com/education/higher-education-cybersecurity-council About the Center for Digital EducationThe Center for Digital Education is a national benchmarking and advisory organization helping K-12 and higher education leaders navigate rapid technological transformation. Learn more at www.centerdigitaled.com The Center for Digital Education is a trusted brand of e.Republic.

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