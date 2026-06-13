Exclusive Fitness Marks 30 Years Serving Knoxville Health Community

The personal training and gym facility has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and ranks #2 on Yelp for personal training.

Changing the shape of Knoxville one body at a time.” — Wade Wilburn, Owner, Exclusive Fitness

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Fitness, a personal training and gym membership facility in Knoxville, has reached its 30-year milestone in business. The company has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and ranks #2 on Yelp for personal training.Located at 7575 S Northshore Drive, Exclusive Fitness offers personal training, gym memberships, tanning, corporate wellness, group fitness, and private yoga and Pilates classes . The facility serves clients with goals including weight loss, weight gain, sport conditioning, and post-rehabilitation training.The gym's owner Wade leads a team of trainers who work with clients seeking to improve their health and fitness. Wade is a certified personal trainer and bodybuilder with over 30 years of fitness and nutrition experience."Changing the shape of Knoxville one body at a time," said Wade of Exclusive Fitness.The facility treats each client individually, recognizing that some want to build muscle while others want to lose weight. Staff members help clients training for specific sports as well as those recovering from medical conditions who need to regain strength, balance, and coordination.About Exclusive FitnessExclusive Fitness is a personal training and gym membership facility located in Knoxville, Tennessee. The company offers personal training, tanning, corporate wellness, group fitness, and private yoga and Pilates classes. For more information, visit www.exclusive-fitness.com Contact:Exclusive FitnessKnoxville, TN###

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