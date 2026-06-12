Governor Dunleavy Applauds House Passage of Alaska LNG Bill

Governor Mike Dunleavy today applauded the Alaska House of Representatives for passing legislation (HB 381) establishing a volumetric tax structure for the proposed Alaska LNG Project, calling the vote a significant step toward advancing one of the largest economic development opportunities in Alaska’s history.

The legislation replaces the traditional property tax system with a predictable, volume-based tax framework for natural gas transported through the Alaska LNG pipeline, helping strengthen the project’s competitiveness while providing long-term certainty for communities, investors and project partners.

“This is an important victory for Alaska’s future,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “I want to thank the members of the House who recognized the importance of creating a stable, competitive fiscal framework that will help move the Alaska LNG Project closer to reality. This legislation sends a strong message that Alaska is serious about developing our vast natural gas resources and delivering affordable energy, good-paying jobs, and long-term economic opportunity for generations of Alaskans.”

The Governor noted that the Alaska LNG Project has the potential to unlock North Slope natural gas that has remained stranded for decades while creating thousands of construction jobs, supporting Alaska businesses, generating billions in private investment, expanding energy security for Alaska communities, and providing reliable supplies of liquefied natural gas to markets in Asia and beyond.

Governor Dunleavy also thanks Glenfarne, industry stakeholders, city and borough leaders, labor organizations, and Alaskans who supported the measure throughout the legislative process.

The bill now advances to the Alaska Senate for consideration. Governor Dunleavy encourages senators to build on the momentum by approving the legislation and sending it to his desk for signature.

“This project has the potential to transform Alaska’s economy for decades,” the Governor said. “I look forward to working with the Senate to get this important legislation across the finish line.”