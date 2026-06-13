LA RIOT AND CAL DENTAL USA ANNOUNCE COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP FOR 2026 BIG3 SEASON

LA Riot, Los Angeles' BIG3 franchise, has partnered with Cal Dental USA to support community outreach, oral health education, and affordable access to professional basketball throughout Southern California.

LA Riot and Cal Dental USA team up to expand oral health outreach, community programs, and access to live BIG3 basketball across Los Angeles.

Cal Dental USA is about more than dentistry—we’re committed to showing up for our community. LA Riot shares that same passion for Los Angeles, and we’re excited to create a meaningful impact together.” — James Jones, CEO, Cal Dental USA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LA Riot , Los Angeles’ franchise in the BIG3 professional3-on-3 basketball league, today announced a community partnership with Cal Dental USA , aSouthern California dental care provider with deep roots in the communities it serves. Thepartnership brings together two brands built on the belief that showing up for your communityis more than a tagline — it’s the work.At the center of the collaboration is a shared commitment to access and impact. LA Riot and CalDental USA will co-produce community activations throughout the 2026 season, distributeco-branded oral health and hygiene resources, and together provide complimentary tickets tononprofit organizations connected to Cal Dental USA’s community network — putting live BIG3basketball in the hands of families and youth groups who might not otherwise have theopportunity to attend.“Cal Dental USA has always been about more than dentistry — we’re about showing up for thecommunity in every way we can. When we connected with the LA Riot, it was clear we werelooking at a brand that operates the same way. That energy, that commitment to LA — it alignswith everything we stand for. We’re proud to partner with them and excited about what we cancreate together for the people of this city.”— James Jones, CEO, Cal Dental USALA Riot home games are scheduled for June 20, 2026, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood — featuringa special musical guest — and July 12, 2026, at Galen Center in Los Angeles. The BIG3 recentlyannounced tickets at $45 for any seat at Intuit Dome and $25 at Galen Center — a deliberatemove to keep live professional basketball within reach for fans across the city. Tickets are onsale now at big3.com/tickets.ABOUT BIG3Founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 is the premier professional FIREBALL3basketball league, featuring Hall of Famers, NBA stars, and cultural icons in a fast-paced,high-intensity 3-on-3 format. Known for innovations including the 4-point shot and player-coachroles, the BIG3 blends basketball, entertainment, music, and culture while continuing to grow asone of the most talked about and culturally influential leagues in sports.ABOUT LOS ANGELES RIOTLA Riot is the official Los Angeles franchise of the BIG3, bringing together basketball, culture,fashion, music, and entertainment in the heart of Los Angeles. Led by Head Coach Nick Youngand powered by stars including Dwight Howard, Jordan Crawford, and Kosta Koufos, LA Riot hasquickly emerged as one of the league’s most talked-about and traffic-driving teams. Built on theenergy and influence of Los Angeles, LA Riot represents a new era of basketball culture, both onand off the court.ABOUT CAL DENTAL USACal Dental USA is a Southern California-based Dental Service Organization (DSO) dedicatedto improving access to high-quality dental care through innovation, community engagement,and strategic partnerships. Founded in 2015, the organization supports a growing networkof affiliated dental practices serving communities throughout Southern California. CalDental USA currently operates across more than two dozen locations and providescomprehensive dental services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorativecare, implants, orthodontics, and specialty treatments.Under the leadership of CEO James Jones and Founder Dr. John Kim, Cal Dental USA hasbuilt a reputation for combining clinical excellence with community impact. Theorganization actively collaborates with leaders in sports, entertainment, healthcare,education, and nonprofit sectors to create innovative programs that promote health,wellness, and outreach beyond traditional dentistry.With a mission to bridge healthcare, sports, entertainment, and community service, CalDental USA continues to expand its footprint while investing in technology, patientexperience, workforce development, and community partnerships. The organizationremains committed to delivering exceptional care, creating opportunities for providers, andmaking a lasting impact in the communities it serves.

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