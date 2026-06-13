LA RIOT AND CAL DENTAL USA ANNOUNCE COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP FOR 2026 BIG3 SEASON
LA Riot and Cal Dental USA team up to expand oral health outreach, community programs, and access to live BIG3 basketball across Los Angeles.
3-on-3 basketball league, today announced a community partnership with Cal Dental USA, a
Southern California dental care provider with deep roots in the communities it serves. The
partnership brings together two brands built on the belief that showing up for your community
is more than a tagline — it’s the work.
At the center of the collaboration is a shared commitment to access and impact. LA Riot and Cal
Dental USA will co-produce community activations throughout the 2026 season, distribute
co-branded oral health and hygiene resources, and together provide complimentary tickets to
nonprofit organizations connected to Cal Dental USA’s community network — putting live BIG3
basketball in the hands of families and youth groups who might not otherwise have the
opportunity to attend.
“Cal Dental USA has always been about more than dentistry — we’re about showing up for the
community in every way we can. When we connected with the LA Riot, it was clear we were
looking at a brand that operates the same way. That energy, that commitment to LA — it aligns
with everything we stand for. We’re proud to partner with them and excited about what we can
create together for the people of this city.”
— James Jones, CEO, Cal Dental USA
LA Riot home games are scheduled for June 20, 2026, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood — featuring
a special musical guest — and July 12, 2026, at Galen Center in Los Angeles. The BIG3 recently
announced tickets at $45 for any seat at Intuit Dome and $25 at Galen Center — a deliberate
move to keep live professional basketball within reach for fans across the city. Tickets are on
sale now at big3.com/tickets.
ABOUT BIG3
Founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 is the premier professional FIREBALL3
basketball league, featuring Hall of Famers, NBA stars, and cultural icons in a fast-paced,
high-intensity 3-on-3 format. Known for innovations including the 4-point shot and player-coach
roles, the BIG3 blends basketball, entertainment, music, and culture while continuing to grow as
one of the most talked about and culturally influential leagues in sports.
ABOUT LOS ANGELES RIOT
LA Riot is the official Los Angeles franchise of the BIG3, bringing together basketball, culture,
fashion, music, and entertainment in the heart of Los Angeles. Led by Head Coach Nick Young
and powered by stars including Dwight Howard, Jordan Crawford, and Kosta Koufos, LA Riot has
quickly emerged as one of the league’s most talked-about and traffic-driving teams. Built on the
energy and influence of Los Angeles, LA Riot represents a new era of basketball culture, both on
and off the court.
ABOUT CAL DENTAL USA
Cal Dental USA is a Southern California-based Dental Service Organization (DSO) dedicated
to improving access to high-quality dental care through innovation, community engagement,
and strategic partnerships. Founded in 2015, the organization supports a growing network
of affiliated dental practices serving communities throughout Southern California. Cal
Dental USA currently operates across more than two dozen locations and provides
comprehensive dental services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative
care, implants, orthodontics, and specialty treatments.
Under the leadership of CEO James Jones and Founder Dr. John Kim, Cal Dental USA has
built a reputation for combining clinical excellence with community impact. The
organization actively collaborates with leaders in sports, entertainment, healthcare,
education, and nonprofit sectors to create innovative programs that promote health,
wellness, and outreach beyond traditional dentistry.
With a mission to bridge healthcare, sports, entertainment, and community service, Cal
Dental USA continues to expand its footprint while investing in technology, patient
experience, workforce development, and community partnerships. The organization
remains committed to delivering exceptional care, creating opportunities for providers, and
making a lasting impact in the communities it serves.
James Jones
Cal Dental USA
+1 310-562-2932
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