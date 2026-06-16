Bowman Line Striping Inc Expands Veteran-Owned Parking Lot Striping Across 60-Plus California Cities

U.S. Army Veteran Quincy Bowman Brings Military Precision to Commercial Parking Lot Striping, ADA Compliance, and Pavement Maintenance Throughout California

RIDGECREST, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bowman Line Striping Inc, a veteran-owned specialty trade contractor, has expanded commercial parking lot striping, ADA compliance marking , seal coating, and pavement maintenance services across more than 60 cities throughout California. Founded and operated by U.S. Army veteran Quincy Bowman, the company serves commercial property owners, retail centers, office parks, warehouses, HOA communities, and facility management teams with precision detail."Military service instilled a standard of precision and accountability that carries into every project," said Quincy Bowman, Owner and Founder of Bowman Line Striping Inc. "Every parking lot striped, every ADA space marked, and every fire lane painted meets the same zero-defect standard. That commitment is what separates Bowman Line Striping from the competition."Bowman Line Striping Inc provides comprehensive commercial pavement services including parking lot striping services and re-striping, ADA accessibility marking compliant with California Building Code Title 24 Chapter 11B, fire lane striping per California Vehicle Code Section 22500.1, asphalt seal coating, hot-pour crack filling, pothole repair, EV charging stall marking per CALGreen Title 24 Part11, wheel stop installation, bollard installation, and parking sign installation. All materials comply with SCAQMD Rule 1113 VOC standards. Free on-site ADA compliance marking audits are available to help property owners eliminate Unruh Civil Rights Act liability exposure. Free estimates are available at https://bowmanparkinglotstriping.com The company serves commercial properties across six California regions. Greater Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley service cities include Los Angeles, Van Nuys, Burbank, Glendale, Northridge, Woodland Hills, Encino, Sherman Oaks, North Hollywood, Canoga Park, Reseda, Granada Hills, Sylmar, Panorama City, Chatsworth, Mission Hills, West Hills, Tarzana, Century City, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, Inglewood, Torrance, Lakewood, Alhambra, Pasadena, Baldwin Park, and Pomona. Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita service cities include Lancaster, Palmdale, and Santa Clarita. Ventura County service cities include Ventura, Oxnard, Camarillo, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, and Moorpark. Orange County service cities include Anaheim, Fullerton, Buena Park, Garden Grove, Orange, and Santa Ana. High Desert and Inland Empire service cities include Ridgecrest, California City, Victorville, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Barstow, Lucerne Valley, Mojave, Rosamond, San Bernardino, Colton, Rialto, Fontana, Beaumont, Perris, Menifee, Moreno Valley, and Corona. San Joaquin Valley service cities include Bakersfield, Delano, Wasco, Hanford, Porterville, Visalia, and Tulare.Bowman Line Striping Inc holds California Contractor License #1138257, is BBB Accredited. The company is 80 percent veteran-owned. Corporate clients and government agencies that engage Bowman Line Striping Inc receive verified veteran-owned diverse spend credit toward annual supplier diversity reporting. After-hours and weekend scheduling is available throughout all service territories. Seal coating services and free estimates are available at https://bowmanparkinglotstriping.com "Bowman Line Striping Inc is available seven days a week including nights and weekends because commercial parking lots cannot close during business hours," Bowman added. "Clients get the owner on every job, same-day response on quotes, and a finished lot ready before opening time."About Bowman Line Striping IncBowman Line Striping Inc (DBA Bowman Parking Lot Striping and Seal Coating) is a veteran-owned, specialty trade contractor headquartered in Ridgecrest, CA . Services include commercial parking lot striping, ADA compliance marking, fire lane striping, seal coating, crack filling, pothole repair, and pavement maintenance across 60-plus California cities. CA Contractor License #1138257, BBB Accredited. Available 7 days a week. https://bowmanparkinglotstriping.com Media Contact:Quincy Bowman, OwnerBowman Line Striping Inc | (760) 454-1606 | info@bowmanparkinglotstriping.com

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