KELSEY AND LISA CELEBRATE THE ESCAPE TO ISLAND LIFE WITH NEW SINGLE “LIVE OAKS AND PALM TREES”

Island-Country Duo Captures the Spirit of Puerto Rico, Ocean Breezes, and Living Life on Island Time

NASHVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEKELSEY AND LISA CELEBRATE THE ESCAPE TO ISLAND LIFE WITH NEW SINGLE “LIVE OAKS AND PALM TREES”Island-Country Duo Delivers a Feel-Good Anthem Inspired by Puerto Rico, the Redneck Riviera, and the Art of Living on Island TimeInternationally recognized island-country duo Kelsey and Lisa are bringing the sunshine, ocean breezes, and carefree spirit of coastal living to fans worldwide with the release of their newest single, “Live Oaks and Palm Trees.”Accompanied by a music video filmed in the colorful and historic streets of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, the new release captures the essence of escaping the pressures of everyday life and embracing a world where relaxation, adventure, and making memories take center stage.Recorded by Kelsey and Lisa and brought to life through their signature island-country style, “Live Oaks and Palm Trees” blends warm melodies, vivid imagery, and a laid-back groove that transports listeners to their favorite coastal destination. Whether it’s the turquoise waters and vibrant culture of Puerto Rico or the sugar-white beaches of the Gulf Coast’s beloved Redneck Riviera, the song celebrates the freedom that comes from leaving stress behind and living in the moment.From beach bars and back-bay sunsets to swaying palms and endless ocean views, “Live Oaks and Palm Trees” paints a picture of a lifestyle where work and worry take a back seat to sunshine, laughter, friendship, and the simple joys of life. At its heart, the song is an invitation to slow down, enjoy the scenery, and embrace the spirit of “island time”—where schedules become less important and unforgettable experiences become the priority.“‘Live Oaks and Palm Trees’ is a song that immediately resonated with us,” say Kelsey and Lisa. “Whether you’re dreaming about Puerto Rico, spending time along the Gulf Coast, or simply looking for a place to escape the pressures of everyday life, the message is something everyone can relate to. Sometimes you need to put your feet in the sand, enjoy the ocean breeze, and remember that life isn’t always about watching the clock. It’s about making memories, having fun, and appreciating the moments that matter most.”For Kelsey and Lisa, the release marks another exciting chapter in a musical journey that has connected with fans across the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Australia, and beyond. Known for their rich harmonies, engaging live performances, and authentic connection to the island lifestyle, the duo has built a distinctive brand that bridges Nashville-inspired country music with the relaxed spirit of tropical living.Since joining forces, Kelsey and Lisa have become leading voices in the growing island-country movement. Their music combines country roots, tropical influences, and uplifting messages that resonate with audiences around the globe who share a love for travel, adventure, coastal living, and the pursuit of a more carefree way of life.With “Live Oaks and Palm Trees,” the duo delivers another soundtrack for dreamers, travelers, beach lovers, boaters, and anyone longing for their next getaway. Whether listeners are cruising down the highway, anchored at a sandbar, relaxing by the water, or planning their next tropical adventure, the song serves as a reminder that some of life’s greatest treasures are found when we slow down and enjoy the journey.“Live Oaks and Palm Trees” is now available on all major streaming platforms.About Kelsey and LisaKelsey and Lisa are an internationally recognized island-country music duo known for blending country storytelling with the laid-back influences of tropical rock. Through their signature harmonies, engaging performances, and uplifting songs, they have cultivated a loyal fan base around the world. Their music celebrates travel, adventure, friendship, coastal living, and the belief that life is best enjoyed with good company, great music, and an ocean breeze. With fans spanning multiple continents and a growing catalog of island-inspired music, Kelsey and Lisa continue to bring people together through songs that encourage listeners to slow down, embrace the moment, and live life on island time.Media Contact: Denise StansellIsland Time Music, LLC.Website: www.kelseyandlisamusic.com Email: [Insert Media Contact Email]Phone: 615-961-5480

Kelsey And Lisa- Live Oaks And Palm Trees

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