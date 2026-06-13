THE DEBUT OF SUNNY ISLES BEACH FASHION WEEK 2026 TOOK PLACE ON MAY 29 2026

DrevelmaN Collection Dana Lekus Team with Guests PASHUK BRAND

The event became a large-scale social and cultural initiative aimed at supporting talented designers, developing the creative potential of the region Florida

Fashion and confidence go hand in hand, and nothing completes a look like a beautiful, healthy smile” — Dr. Jose J. Alvarez

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 29, 2026, the debut edition of Sunny Isles Beach Fashion Week took place in the Ballroom of MIA Oceanfront, located on the Atlantic Ocean in the heart of Sunny Isles Beach. The event became a large-scale social and cultural initiative aimed at supporting talented designers, developing the creative potential of the region, and promoting fashion as an art form that unites people of different cultures and generations.Unlike many commercial fashion events, Sunny Isles Beach Fashion Week was created as a social project. Its main goal is to give promising designers an opportunity to present their work to a wider audience, support the development of South Florida's creative industry, and create a platform for cultural exchange between representatives of fashion, business, media, and the public.The main partner of the event was VUGA Foundation, which champions emerging contemporary artists and filmmakers by providing residencies, studios, exhibitions, therapeutic art programs, and by producing and distributing meaningful film and media that transform lives and amplify voices that matter.Interest in the project was impressive. After the organizers announced an open call, more than 100 applications were received from designers from different states across the United States. An independent expert committee conducted a multi-stage selection process and chose the strongest brands, which received the opportunity to present their collections on the Sunny Isles Beach Fashion Week runway.The evening of shows opened with AKIMOTA. The brand is known for its modern vision of women's fashion, combining architectural forms, expressive silhouettes, and current trends. The collection demonstrated confidence, movement, and contemporary femininity.The show continued with SKIBINA KNIT, AYDANA OMAROVA COUTURE, a brand from Kazakhstan.Lev.i.Rosa, founded by designer Yuliia Volosovych, presented a sophisticated collection where romance, structure, geometry, and luxury converged through bold silhouettes and innovative tailoring. The brand is particularly known for its unique artistic approach: all of its signature prints are created from original drawings made by children, Lev and Rosa, transforming their imagination and creativity into wearable works of art.NIKOZA is a luxury swimwear and resort wear brand founded in Miami by designer Olga Nikoza.CHANCELL ALLAIYA BY ALLAIYA RICH demonstrated an original approach to creating looks in which individuality becomes the central element of design. The collection combined elegance, creativity, and attention to detail.VEIL presented a collection that embodied refinement and modern feminine aesthetics. The designer focuses on fluid lines, light fabrics, and the emotional impact of each look.PASHUK BRAND is a luxury fashion brand founded in 2017 by designer Maria Pashuk. The brand is known for its bold aesthetic, powerful feminine energy, striking silhouettes, and unique creative vision. Mariia Pashuk is an international fashion designer, creative director, producer, and influencer based in Miami, USA. Through years of work and a strong creative approach, she has built PASHUK BRAND into a recognizable name in the fashion industry. At Sunny Isles Beach Fashion Week, Pashuk Brand presented an original collection based on a combination of classic forms and modern design solutions. The pieces stood out for their high-quality execution and strong visual style.LA MAGNETIQUE is a premium fashion brand founded by designer Kateryna Frumina. The collection was styled with fashionable leather basques by Hinkelman.Baccio Couture, one of South Florida's most recognizable eveningwear brands, presented a collection of luxurious evening gowns combining glamour, femininity, and impeccable craftsmanship.Bernard Holley presented an original vision of contemporary fashion, bringing together classic elegance and modern trends in a collection filled with individuality and creative freedom.The main designer and headliner of Sunny Isles Beach Fashion Week 2026 was DrevelmaN Couture, an American luxury fashion brand based in Miami and rapidly gaining attention from the international fashion audience. The founder and creative director of the brand is designer Artem Drevelman, who develops his own fashion philosophy based on sensuality, strength, high aesthetics, and impeccable craftsmanship. A stunning addition to the DrevelmaN collection came from jewelry by Majorica and Livingforce Jewelry.A special role in preparing the event was played by Dana Lekus and her DL Beauty Team. Dana Lekus is a recognized beauty industry expert, organizer of large-scale beauty projects, and leader of one of the region's most professional teams of makeup artists and stylists.Talented beauty professionals also contributed to the creation of the looks: Olena Sydorova, a talented hairstylist; Yevhen Yevtushenko, an international hair and makeup designer, educator, and competition judge; and Elena Grishina, an international hairstylist with extensive experience in the beauty industry. Additional Beauty and Hair Team: Elena Zaborskaia, Elizaveta Zhuravleva, Filip Kostov, Evgeniia Korovkina, Kristina Moroz, Nadezhda Borges ( Kirillova), Rusana Dudina, Lilia gelashvili, Yulia Konstantinova.Official event videography was provided by Miami based video production company, known as a “Fashion.Events.Productions” directed by Alex.InstaDives. The official photographer of the event was Stanislav Kozub.A special participant in the event was Kateryna Mariien, an internationally established interdisciplinary artist working at the intersection of contemporary art, fashion, and visual communication. Her participation emphasized the cultural mission of the project and the connection between fashion and contemporary art.Numerous partners and business representatives took part in the realization of Sunny Isles Beach Fashion Week.Dr. Jose J. Alvarez & Associates, one of South Florida's most respected and established implant and cosmetic dentistry practices, supported the event.The project was supported by Allaiya Rusalina, New Image Works Miami, Woman Health Hallandale (wo/man), Pearl Wellness Center, Liberty Charters, Katerina Frumina, Pugacev Service, Radio USA, Svet Florida, MIA Oceanfront, Tsar Varvatsi Caviar, Miami Chocolate Fountain, and DOM Film Production.The organizers also express their gratitude to Empero Gourmet House, VUGA TV, VUGA Foundation, Gossip Stone TV, Brazilian Bondox Expert, Jumy Bee, Miami Sun Stage, Fama Living Miami, DOM CIMEMA ARTS GUILD, Follow Your Heart, The Mixson Method, One Day Pix Photography, SvetMedia, InstaDives, and Edgar Entertainment.The organizers have already announced their intention to continue developing the project and make it an annual tradition for the city of Sunny Isles Beach.

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