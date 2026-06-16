SiliconIndia Honors Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla with Top 10 Neurosurgeons Cover for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, featured on the cover of SiliconIndia Healthcare's Top 10 Neurosurgeons in India 2026 edition. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder & Chairman of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), featured in SiliconIndia Healthcare's Top 10 Neurosurgeons in India 2026 cover story. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder & Chairman of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, recognized for his contributions to minimally invasive brain and spine surgery. The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

SiliconIndia features Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla on its Top 10 Neurosurgeons cover, recognizing innovation in minimally invasive brain and spine surgery.

The future of neurosurgery is delivering safer, less invasive procedures that help patients recover faster while preserving quality of life” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SiliconIndia Honors Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla with Top 10 Neurosurgeons Cover for Advancing Minimally Invasive NeurosurgeryDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) , Guntur, has been featured on SiliconIndia's prestigious Top 10 Neurosurgeons in India 2026 cover, recognizing his contributions to minimally invasive neurosurgery, advanced brain and spine surgery , and the development of a comprehensive neurosciences ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh.The recognition highlights a career dedicated to advancing patient-centered neurosurgical care through innovation, international training, and the adoption of modern technologies designed to improve outcomes while reducing surgical trauma.In its June 2026 cover story, SiliconIndia highlighted Dr. Rao's journey from a young medical student in Andhra Pradesh to an internationally trained neurosurgeon and healthcare entrepreneur who has helped bring advanced neuroscience services closer to patients in South India. The feature emphasized his commitment to combining surgical precision, technological innovation, education, and compassionate care."The future of neurosurgery is delivering safer, less invasive procedures that help patients recover faster while preserving quality of life," said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur.The recognition comes at a time when minimally invasive brain and spine surgery is transforming the field of neurosciences worldwide. Advances in endoscopic surgery, high-definition visualization, neuronavigation, intraoperative neuromonitoring, and precision surgical planning are enabling surgeons to treat increasingly complex neurological conditions while minimizing disruption to healthy tissues.These developments are helping many patients benefit from smaller incisions, reduced post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery, and earlier return to daily activities.Dr. Rao completed his MBBS from Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, and later earned his M.Ch. in Neurosurgery from Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad. Seeking advanced subspecialty training, he pursued multiple fellowships in the United States, including minimally invasive skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, endovascular and cerebrovascular neurosurgery, functional neurosurgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, and minimally invasive brain and spine surgery.After returning to India, Dr. Rao established Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) in Guntur with a vision of making advanced neurological, neurosurgical, and spine care more accessible. Over the years, the institute has developed expertise across brain tumor surgery, cerebrovascular neurosurgery, endovascular procedures, skull base surgery, epilepsy surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, complex spine surgery, and minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques.According to the SiliconIndia feature, Dr. Rao's broader vision extends beyond individual surgical success. The publication highlighted his efforts to create a neuroscience ecosystem integrating clinical care, advanced technology, education, research, rehabilitation, and multidisciplinary collaboration.The cover story also noted Dr. Rao's contributions to academic medicine through presentations, publications, and participation in national and international scientific meetings. His work has included innovations in endoscopic and keyhole approaches, minimally invasive brain and spine surgery, BrainPath-assisted surgery for deep-seated brain lesions, intraoperative neuromonitoring, and advanced cerebrovascular reconstruction techniques.As neurosurgery increasingly embraces artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced imaging, and precision medicine, Dr. Rao believes the specialty will continue moving toward less invasive and more personalized treatment strategies."Technology continues to redefine what is possible in neurosurgery. However, innovation must always remain focused on the patient. The ultimate goal is to improve outcomes, preserve function, and help individuals return to their families and lives as quickly as possible," Dr. Rao added.The SiliconIndia recognition reflects a growing national focus on healthcare innovation, advanced surgical techniques, and the importance of building sustainable specialty-care institutions capable of delivering world-class outcomes.About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, is an internationally trained neurosurgeon specializing in minimally invasive brain surgery, spine surgery, cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery, skull base surgery, neuro-oncology, pediatric neurosurgery, and advanced neuroscience care.About Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) is a dedicated neuroscience center located in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India, providing comprehensive services in neurology, neurosurgery, spine surgery, neurocritical care, neuro-oncology, endovascular neurosurgery, and rehabilitation.Media ContactDr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)Address: 12-19-97, Old Bank Street, Kothapet, Guntur – 522001, Andhra Pradesh, IndiaPhone: +91 90100 56444Email: info@drraoshospitals.comWebsite: https://drraoshospitals.com

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India - with medical tourism

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