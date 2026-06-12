Cadet to officer: Meet class 2‑26A graduate Barajas

A cadet in class 2-26A of the CDCR Academy received high praise from his training sergeant and fellow cadets.

“Cadet Barajas is one of my squad leaders in my Bravo company,” said Sgt. K. Lewis. “He’s actually been amazing. He is so helpful with the rest of the cadets and always the first to volunteer when we need somebody to help us out.”

According to Lewis, Barajas became a sort of mentor to his fellow cadets, helping with study sessions and assisting others.

“He’s very intelligent and really eager to help other people succeed and do better as well,” she said.

Barajas said college wasn’t his thing, but he still wanted a decent job.

“I wanted a career I could be proud of,” Barajas explained. “I’m most looking forward to having those connections with my future officers and partners. I feel as though those bonds will strengthen me. (It will) help me get out of bed in the morning and have something to look forward to.”

Learn more about A. Barajas in this video:

Video by Bernadette Durley, TV Specialist

Story by Don Chaddock, Inside CDCR editor

Office of Public and Employee Communications

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