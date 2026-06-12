CRM Heather Duarte earns CIF coaching honor

Calipatria State Prison CRM Heather Duarte and the team she coaches when off duty from the prison.

Calipatria State Prison Community Resources Manager (CRM) Heather Duarte has devoted over three decades to coaching, mentoring, and inspiring student-athletes.

This year, Duarte was named 2026 CIF San Diego Section Boys Swim Team Coach of the Year.

Recipients of this prestigious award are selected by an advisory board. They evaluate a coach’s team’s success, sportsmanship and overall contributions to education-based athletics.

During her six seasons coaching Central Union High School’s Spartans, Duarte has built a championship culture. It’s defined by excellence, accountability and teamwork.

Under her leadership, the Spartans have captured six consecutive Imperial Valley League championships, including five undefeated league seasons.

While the victories and records are impressive, those who know Coach Duarte understand her greatest success lies in the positive impact she has on the young people she serves.

Her passion for developing future leaders mirrors the values she demonstrates daily as Calipatria State Prison’s CRM.

According to prison officials, she is a remarkable example of service, dedication, and excellence both within her profession and throughout the community.

Submitted by Lt. A. Amat

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

See more stories from the CDCR Weekender.

See more awards and appreciation stories.