Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,415 in the last 365 days.

SCC Officer Masterson named Angels‑Murphys Officer of Year

Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) Correctional Officer Masterson received the Angels-Murphys Rotary Club of California Officer of the Year.

The award was presented by SCC Chief Deputy Warden Kenny Johnson.

SCC Chief Deputy Warden presents Officer of Year Award to Masterson for actions taken late last year to assist a car crash victim.
Chief Deputy Warden and Officer Masterson.
SCC Chief Deputy Warden Kenny Johnson presents the award for the Officer of the Year.
CDW Kenny Johnson

On Sept. 20, 2025, Officer J. Masterson and other off-duty correctional staff responded to a solo motor vehicle accident on their way home from SCC.

Officer Masterson observed other staff running down the road and around a blind turn to find the operator of the wrecked vehicle with a severed thumb and a deployed airbag in temperatures exceeding 90 degrees.

Masterson cleared the airbag, allowing airflow into the cabin of the vehicle, and grabbed a tourniquet from his first-aid kit and used it to control the bleeding.

Meanwhile, Masterson and other responders assessed the other passengers until emergency medical services arrived. He is commended for his readiness and taking action in responding to an emergency at any given time.

Learn more about the Angeles-Murphys Rotary Club on their website.

Submitted by Lt. W. Whitley

Follow CDCR on YouTubeFacebookX (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

See more stories from the CDCR Weekender.

Read more stories of staff going above the call.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SCC Officer Masterson named Angels‑Murphys Officer of Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.