SCC Officer Masterson named Angels‑Murphys Officer of Year

Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) Correctional Officer Masterson received the Angels-Murphys Rotary Club of California Officer of the Year.

The award was presented by SCC Chief Deputy Warden Kenny Johnson.

Chief Deputy Warden and Officer Masterson. CDW Kenny Johnson

On Sept. 20, 2025, Officer J. Masterson and other off-duty correctional staff responded to a solo motor vehicle accident on their way home from SCC.

Officer Masterson observed other staff running down the road and around a blind turn to find the operator of the wrecked vehicle with a severed thumb and a deployed airbag in temperatures exceeding 90 degrees.

Masterson cleared the airbag, allowing airflow into the cabin of the vehicle, and grabbed a tourniquet from his first-aid kit and used it to control the bleeding.

Meanwhile, Masterson and other responders assessed the other passengers until emergency medical services arrived. He is commended for his readiness and taking action in responding to an emergency at any given time.

Learn more about the Angeles-Murphys Rotary Club on their website.

Submitted by Lt. W. Whitley

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