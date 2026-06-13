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AHA webinar to focus on improving care connections for patients with SUDs 

Duke University School of Medicine’s Jonathan Posner, M.D., professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, and Matthew Engelhard, M.D., Ph.D., assistant…

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AHA webinar to focus on improving care connections for patients with SUDs 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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