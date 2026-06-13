FundingSearch Launches Commercial Lending Software to End Manual Deal Sourcing for UK Lenders

FundingSearch

New platform delivers pre-qualified, pre-underwritten SME deal flow to UK lenders, verified against Companies House, Xero and Sage data.

Lenders are still spending hours chasing missing documents” — Phillip Evans

SHEFFIELD., UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FundingSearch, the Sheffield-based fintech platform connecting SME borrowers, brokers and lenders, has unveiled its commercial lending software platform , built to replace the manual, spreadsheet-driven deal sourcing that still dominates commercial finance across the UK.The platform gives banks, alternative finance providers, specialist lenders, regional lenders and private credit funds direct access to pre-qualified, pre-underwritten SME opportunities. Each opportunity is matched automatically against each lender's own criteria and verified against Companies House, Xero and Sage data before it ever reaches a credit team's desk."Lenders are still spending hours chasing missing documents and assessing deals that were never going to fit their mandate in the first place," said Phillip Evans, Founder and CEO of FundingSearch. "We built this platform because deal sourcing shouldn't be the bottleneck. If the data exists to verify a borrower's financial position automatically, there's no reason a credit team should be doing that work by hand."At the core of the platform is an AI-powered matching engine trained specifically on UK SME lending patterns. Lenders configure their lending criteria, including loan size, sector, geography, collateral requirements and risk tolerance, across seven commercial finance asset classes: business loans, commercial mortgages, invoice finance, asset finance, bridging finance, trade finance and development finance. From that point, the system filters out unsuitable applications before they enter the pipeline, delivering only deals that match.Every opportunity that reaches a lender's review queue has already passed an initial credit risk assessment, drawing on real-time accounting data and Companies House filing history rather than self-reported figures. For lenders, that means less time on preliminary credit analysis and faster movement from first contact to term sheet.Industry data underlines the scale of the opportunity. The commercial lending software market is projected to reach $16.9 billion by 2034 as financial institutions accelerate digital transformation. Lenders adopting automated underwriting and digital decisioning have reported processing time reductions of up to 50%, with some institutions cutting loan closing times by over a third and lifting staff productivity by more than 20% through reduced manual data entry."We're not trying to be another loan origination system that lenders have to bolt onto everything else they run," Evans added. "We're trying to be the thing that sits in front of all that, so that what lands in a lender's pipeline is already qualified, already verified, and worth their team's time."The platform is available now across three tiers: Professional, Active Commercial Lender and Enterprise. These are designed to scale from lenders processing 10 to 50 deals a month through to large institutions requiring API integration with core banking systems, white-label options and tailored matching algorithms. All plans run on flexible monthly subscriptions with no long-term commitment.FundingSearch launched in 2025 and has built its platform on cloud-native architecture from the outset, avoiding the legacy infrastructure constraints that have slowed digital adoption across much of the UK lending sector. Since launch, the platform has seen particular traction among alternative finance providers and specialist lenders looking to compete more effectively against larger institutions with greater resource.Lenders interested in a platform demonstration can contact the FundingSearch team to see how verified financial data integration, AI-powered matching and pre-underwritten deal flow can change the shape of their pipeline.About FundingSearch FundingSearch is a UK fintech platform connecting SME borrowers, commercial finance brokers and lenders. Founded in Sheffield in 2025 by Phillip Evans, a commercial finance specialist with 30 years' experience funding business growth and restructuring, FundingSearch operates as a technology platform and does not provide regulated financial advice, hold client money, or lend directly. Commercial lending to limited companies falls outside the Consumer Credit Regulation (CONC) and is therefore not regulated by the FCA. FundingSearch is registered with the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO Ref: ZB830848). FundingSearch.com is a trading style of In.Spiritu Ltd, registered in England & Wales, Company No. 16130699.

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