TM Forum launches ODA for Satellite project to unlock multi-billion dollar space-telco connectivity opportunity

The ODA for Satellite project marks a new maturity in our ODA evolution and a call to action for the telco industry.” — Willie Stegmann, EVP, TM Forum

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TM Forum , the leading global alliance of telco and tech companies, today revealed details of the new Open Digital Architecture (ODA) for Satellite project ahead of DTW Ignite 2026 in Copenhagen (June 23-25).Satellite‑enabled services are projected to represent a multi-billion dollar market opportunity over the next decade To date, progress has been held back by the challenges of integrating two historically separate industries, including fragmented operating models, incompatible billing, specialist devices and slow, costly integrations that stifle innovation and inflate cost.TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture (ODA), already trusted by the world’s telco industry, provides a shared architecture that can support automation, intelligence and governance at scale. The ODA for Satellite project extends this proven architecture to provide standardized frameworks, operating models and governance between terrestrial and satellite technology companies. By standardizing how systems connect and operate, ODA for Satellite will enable seamless multi-orbit service delivery, faster integration, enhanced customer value, and scalable growth across the wider industry and partner ecosystem.“The ODA for Satellite project marks a new maturity in our ODA evolution and a call to action for the telco industry. With this initiative, we’re overcoming challenges and unlocking avenues for growth for satellite providers and terrestrial operators to seize the opportunity before operating models, customer ownership and value chains are defined elsewhere,” said Willie Stegmann, Executive VP, Composable IT & Ecosystems, at TM Forum.ODA for Satellite is a TM Forum collaboration project involving 16 Member organizations, including Airbus, Terrestar and Vodacom. The project demonstrates how ODA is evolving beyond cloud-native transformation to support the next phase of telecoms: intelligent, automated and partner-led service delivery across domains.“Satellite technology presents significant opportunities to complement terrestrial networks, helping extend connectivity to remote areas and support specialised use cases. Realising these opportunities at scale requires greater interoperability and simpler integration across the ecosystem. We have long relied on TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture to drive interoperability and agility across our networks, and we are now exploring how these principles can support collaboration between terrestrial and non-terrestrial network providers,” said Dr Ryan van den Bergh, Managing Executive: Group Technology Strategy, Architecture, Spectrum & Assurance, Vodacom.“Through this collaboration, we are driving efforts at the intersection of satellite communication digitalization and standardization as the ultimate catalyst for modern, resilient connectivity. Digitalization adds agility through software-defined networks that adapt in real time, while standardization and Open APIs reduce proprietary barriers and integration costs, paving the way for multi-orbit interoperability and seamless global mobility. Together, they transform satellite communications and their integration with terrestrial mobile networks into a more accessible extension of the telecom ecosystem, while supporting sovereignty and resilience,” said Amina Boubendir, Head of Research and Standardisation at Airbus Defence and Space.“Satellite connectivity has crossed an economic and technological threshold to become viable at scale. The ODA for Satellite project moves the industry closer to enabling a satellite-as-a-service model and supporting seamless platform‑based offerings by satellite providers and telcos. This is a critical enabler that opens new opportunities for collaboration and growth across both industries,” added Serge Legris, Chief Technology Officer, Terrestar Solutions.Experience ODA for Satellite at DTW Ignite 2026The ODA for Satellite project will be demonstrated in the Composable IT and Ecosystems Summit at DTW Ignite 2026 (June 23-25, Copenhagen), where attendees can see live demonstrations, meet the team shaping the framework and discover how ODA for Satellite provides an AI-ready architecture to unlock new growth in a converged satellite-telco world.Catalysts such as the “SATCOM with an Edge” (phase III) project continue to bridge the gap between terrestrial service providers and satellite operators, to enable unified, digital-first connectivity services for customers.Members participating in the ODA for Satellite project are:AirbusAmartusCerillionCGICovalense DigitalDigital RouteGauviHuaweiLevioNetcrackerRakutenSutherlandTCSTelekom Deutschland GmbHTerrestar SolutionsVodacom

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