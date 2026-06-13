Office of Campaign Finance Issues order in the matter of Janeese for DC

The Office of Campaign Finance determined that Janeese Lewis George, Treasurer Julia Anne Howell, and the Janeese for DC Fair Elections Committee violated multiple provisions of District campaign finance law and the Fair Elections Program. As a result, the Committee was assessed $16,000 in civil penalties. Additionally, Safe & Affordable DC, an independent expenditure committee, was found in violation of campaign finance law and was assessed a $4,000 civil penalty. The findings were issued in a Final Order dated June 12, 2026.

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