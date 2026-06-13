Kisaan Parivar Ltd., Carnot Technologies, FvD Advisory and RBL Bank Launch AI-Enabled Agriculture Initiative in India

"A symbol of unity, resilience, and prosperity - Kisaan Parivar stands with farmers, empowering sustainable agriculture through innovation, trust, and community-driven growth." "Carnot Technologies is driving the future of intelligent mobility and digital transformation through advanced analytics, connected technologies, and AI-powered solutions." "Freiherr von David Advisory represents a commitment to strategic vision, global partnerships, and sustainable value creation, connecting innovation, finance, and purpose-driven development." "RBL Bank is committed to empowering individuals, businesses, and communities through innovative banking solutions, trusted financial services, and customer-centric growth."

Kisaan Parivar Ltd. Collaborates with Carnot Technologies, FvD Advisory and RBL Bank for AI-Enabled Regenerative Agriculture

Our vision is to empower farmers through innovation, sustainability, and strategic partnerships. Together, we are creating a smarter and more resilient future for Indian agriculture.” — Dr. Bhupal Nanavath - Founder Chairman, Kisaan Parivar Ltd

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kisaan Parivar Ltd. Collaborates with Carnot Technologies, FvD Advisory and RBL Bank for AI-Enabled Regenerative AgriculturePartnership to evaluate technology, sustainable farming, and innovative finance solutions for rural development.Kisaan Parivar Limited (KPL), an ISO-certified agricultural enterprise, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Carnot Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (a Mahindra Group company), Freiherr von David (FvD) Advisory Indo Jewish Private Bankers, and RBL Bank to develop and evaluate an AI-enabled regenerative agriculture model in India.The initiative will begin with a 120-day Proof of Concept (PoC) at KPL's Sudanapally project site in Telangana.Technology for Smarter FarmingAI-powered monitoring and data-driven farm management.The project will evaluate the use of artificial intelligence, precision agriculture, intelligent monitoring systems, and data analytics to support sustainable farming operations and improve resource efficiency.Carnot Technologies will provide technology expertise and digital solutions for monitoring and operational insights."We are pleased to support the evaluation of technology-driven agricultural solutions that can contribute to efficient and sustainable farming practices," said a representative of Carnot Technologies.Innovative Financial FrameworkExploring structured financial solutions for agriculture.The collaboration will also assess an agricultural trade finance framework utilizing co-accepted Bills of Exchange supported through RBL Bank. The objective is to explore efficient working-capital solutions for agricultural production and value-chain development."Access to structured financial mechanisms can play an important role in strengthening agricultural ecosystems and rural enterprises," said a representative associated with the project.Building Regenerative Agri-ClustersSupporting sustainability, livelihoods and rural growth.The participating organizations aim to explore scalable models that can:• Support rural livelihoods and farmer prosperity.• Encourage regenerative and climate-resilient agriculture.• Promote responsible resource utilization.• Enable technology adoption in farming communities.• Facilitate sustainable investment opportunities."This collaboration brings together agriculture, technology and finance to explore practical solutions that can create long-term value for farmers and rural communities," said a spokesperson for Kisaan Parivar Limited.Future ExpansionCreating a scalable framework for sustainable agriculture.Following the completion of the Proof of Concept, the partners will evaluate opportunities to expand the model through additional regenerative agriculture clusters across India.About Kisaan Parivar LimitedAdvancing sustainable agriculture through innovation.Kisaan Parivar Limited (KPL) is an ISO-certified agricultural enterprise focused on organic farming, regenerative agriculture, sustainable rural development, and agricultural innovation.Media ContactFor media inquiries and partnership opportunities.Corporate CommunicationsKisaan Parivar LimitedEmail: info@kisaanparivar.comPhone: +91-7093195159Website: www.kisaanparivar.com

AI in Indian Farming

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